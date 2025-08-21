Disney Plus Announces Marvel Schedule

To celebrate Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along” finale, Disney+ unveiled an eye-popping “Look Ahead” teaser that reveals upcoming 2024-2025 Marvel Studios’ titles that will launch exclusively on the streamer in the months ahead.

The teaser features first looks at the following content:

Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine,” the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time, comes to the small screen on November 12.

Marvel Animation’s “What If…?” returns for its highly anticipated third season with daily episodes beginning on December 22.

“Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” joins Marvel Animation’s lineup on January 29, 2025.

Marvel Television’s “Daredevil: Born Again” original, live action series launches on March 4, 2025.

“Ironheart,” an original, live action series from Marvel Television, debuts on June 24, 2025.

From Marvel Animation, “Eyes of Wakanda” launches on August 6, 2025.

Also from Marvel Animation, “Marvel Zombies” comes in time for Halloween in October 2025.

Marvel Television’s “Wonder Man” original, live-action series is poised to release in December 2025.

