Dancing With The Stars Recap 10/21/2025

Tonight is Wicked night on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. The ten remaining stars are in the ballroom to test out their dancing skills in hopes of winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Alfonso Ribiero and Julianne Hough host, while Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge. Jon M Chu is a guest judge.

The scores and votes from last week will be combined with this week’s and the couple with the lowest combined totals will be eliminated.

Star: Scott Hoying

Claim to Fame: Pentatonix star

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Contemporary

Song: The Wizard and I

Sammi: This is his best dance to date! Beautifully done, full of passion and really shows off all he has learned since day one. What a way to begin the night!

Jon: The dance was filled with dreaming and yearning and amazement, but watch the transitions.

Bruno: He loved the determination and energy, but missed some parts.

Carrie Ann: It was an amazing way to start the show, but watch the arms.

Derek: Work in the continuous movements, but well done.

Score: 7-7-7-7=28/40—58 total

Star: Alix Earle

Claim to Fame: Influencer

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Jazz

Song: What Is This Feeling?

Sammi: Okay, this is adorable. She’s got sass and spirit for days and the routine is just plain fun! I thought last week’s routine was her best, but this week she took it to the next level.

Bruno: It was delicious and gave musical comedy.

Carrie Ann: It was her best dance to date.

Derek: He loved the emphasis of the dance.

Jon: It was so fun to watch.

Score: 9-9-8-9=35/40—total 70

Star: Robert Irwin

Claim to Fame: TV personality and wildlife conservationist

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Jazz

Song: Dancing Through Life

Sammi:

Carrie Ann: This should be his theme song and he nailed it!

Derek: He needs to change his hiking boots for Broadway shoes.

Jon: Seeing him dancing in person is even better than watching him on TV.

Bruno: He handled it brilliantly.

Score: 9-9-9-9=36/40—total 71

Star: Whitney Leavitt

Claim to Fame: Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star

Pro: Mark Ballas

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Popular

Sammi: They are definitely the couple to watch! Every week they improve and every week they make me smile. This dance is proof that they are in it to win it and putting everything into every dance.

Derek: They are discovering a star before their eyes.

Jon: It was so good.

Bruno: It was insanely good.

Carrie Ann: It was unhinged in all the right ways.

Score: 10-9-10-10=39/40—total 72

Star: Dylan Efron

Claim to Fame: Traitors star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Rumba

Song: I’m Not That Girl

Sammi: This is the first rumba of the season and set the bar for all the others with its sensual beauty. It is everything a rumba should be and more….and more.

Jon: He was so connected in the story and what we need.

Bruno: Subtle, romantic and a beautiful frame. However, he lost it a bit in the middle.

Carrie Ann: the partnership makes this magic.

Derek: He loves him paying attention to the details.

Score: 8-8-8-8=32/40—total 68

Star: Andy Richter

Claim to Fame: Comedian and actor

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Jazz

Song: One Short Day

Sammi: He is such a joy to watch! He may not be the best technical dancer, but he is the happiest and most joyous and most FUN! His smile is contagious and he just makes me so happy.

Bruno: He was on time!

Carrie Ann: It was really good and he is living proof that anyone can dance….and he didn’t miss one step.

Derek: It was fantastic and he is so proud of him.

Jon: He loves watching him every week and sees the joy in his eyes.

Score: 7-6-7-7=27/40—total 51

Star: Elaine Hendrix

Claim to Fame: 90s Icon and activist

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Contemporary

Song: Defying Gravity

Sammi: HER BEST DANCE! There is nothing else to say. Elaine and Alan crushed it. THE. END. Lisa Ann Walter is in the audience crying like the amazing bestie she is and WOOOO!

Carrie Ann: She is in tears and says that was something special.

Derek: She is truly defying the odds.

Jon: It was pure ascension and amazing.

Bruno: She was in character and was totally committed to it all.

Score: 9-9-9-9=36/40—66 total

Star: Jen Affleck

Claim to Fame: Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star

Pro: Jan Ravnik

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: As Long As You’re Mine

Sammi: She is improving leaps and bounds. I know she struggled through this, but she is doing well….but needs to have more confidence in herself.

Derek: He gives her some words of wisdom and thinks it was a job well done.

Jon: He loves how she pushes herself.

Bruno: It is not what you do, it is how you do it.

Carrie Ann: She is a work in progress and she loves it.

Score: 8-8-8-8=32/40—total 61

Star: Danielle Fishel

Claim to Fame: Boy Meets World Star

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: No Good Deed

Sammi: Those lifts are incredible. This is a side of Topanga we never saw before. WOW. I loved her Feeny tribute but tonight she really brought it.

Jon: This is his favorite scene come to life, but he wants more intensity.

Bruno: Sexy, drama and fantastic style.

Carrie Ann: This was her breakthrough.

Derek: Those legs moved professionally. Magnificent.

Score: 9-9-9-9=36/40—total 65

Star: Jordan Chiles

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast

Pro: Ezra Sosa

Dance: Rumba

Song: For Good

Sammi: What a way to end the night. Beautiful, classy, sweet and overall wonderful. They are the whole package. LOVE them so much!

Bruno: He gushes over how much he loved it!

Carrie Ann: It was perfection!

Derek: It was stunning!

Jon: He feels lucky to have watched her dance.

Score: 10-9-10-10=39/40—total 71

Results! Danielle and Pasha, Jordan and Ezra, Whitney and Mark, Alix and Val, Robert and Witney, Jen and Jan and Elaine and Alan are all safe!

The maybe bottom three are Andy and Emma, Scott and Rylee and Dylan and Daniella, with Scott and Rylee going home.

Halloween night next week, stay tuned!