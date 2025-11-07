Heaven’s Gate Special to Air on HBO Max
Originally posted on November 24, 2020 @ 4:40 pm
HEAVEN’S GATE: THE CULT OF CULTS is a thorough examination of the infamous UFO cult through the eyes of its former members and loved ones. What started in 1975 with the disappearance of 20 people from a small town in Oregon ended in 1997 with the largest suicide on US soil and changed the face of modern new age religion forever. This four-part docuseries uses never-before-seen footage and first-person accounts to explore the infamous UFO cult that shocked the nation with their out-of-this-world beliefs.
|
|
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]