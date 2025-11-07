Heaven’s Gate Special to Air on HBO Max

At the root of all of Clay’s projects is a quest to discover the “why” behind the seemingly unbelievable. With a genuine compassion, Clay unpacks these sensitive stories and brings viewers into a previously inaccessible world. Clay’s latest project, HEAVEN’S GATE: THE CULT OF CULTS, explores the journey of the titular Heaven’s Gate cult from its inception to it’s tragic end through archival footage and interviews with ex-members and their families. This riveting doc series is coming to HBO Max on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

HEAVEN’S GATE: THE CULT OF CULTS is a Max Original produced by CNN and Campfire. Directed and executive produced by Clay Tweel (“Gleason”), the docuseries is also executive produced by Campfire CEO Ross Dinerstein (“The Innocent Man”) and Shannon Riggs, with Chris Bannon, Eric Spiegelman, Peter Clowney and Erik Diehn executive producing for the digital media company Stitcher (“Heaven’s Gate” podcast, “Sold in America” podcast).