Cynthia Erivo to Host Tony Awards

CBS, the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League announced today that Tony®, Emmy®, and GRAMMY® Award winner, and three-time Oscar® nominee Cynthia Erivo will host THE 78TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, which will honor the incredible artistry of the 2024-2025 Broadway season. This year’s ceremony will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City, broadcasting LIVE to both coasts on Sunday, June 8 (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.*

“I am so proud and excited to take on this glorious honor,” said Cynthia Erivo. “I am looking forward to ushering the theater community at large through a night that celebrates the wonderful performances we have witnessed throughout the year. I hope I can rise to the occasion.”

“Cynthia is a remarkable talent and with her deep roots in the theater community, we are honored to have her host this year’s Tony Awards on CBS,” said Mackenzie Mitchell, vice president of specials at CBS. “With her innate creativity and captivating presence, there is no doubt she will deliver an unforgettable evening highlighting the extraordinary achievements of this Broadway season.”

“Through performances on both stage and screen, Cynthia has extended the magic of musical theater to millions of new fans around the globe – and that is exactly the mission of the Tony Awards,” said Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theater Wing, and Jason Laks, president of The Broadway League. “Her talent defies gravity and boundaries, and we are beyond thrilled to welcome her home to Broadway for what will be a joyful and inspiring celebration of the theatrical artform. We hope audiences are ready to leap to their feet, cry tears of joy and maybe even get up and dance.”

Nominations for this year’s Tony Awards will be announced on Thursday, May 1.

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers and showrunners for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director.

About Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo is a GRAMMY® Emmy® and Tony® Award-winning actress, singer and producer, as well as a Golden Globe®, SAG, and 3x Academy Award® nominee. Erivo burst onto West End and Broadway stages in “The Color Purple” and has since taken the world by storm. Most recently, Erivo starred as Elphaba in the record-breaking film adaptation of the hit musical “Wicked.” Erivo has received widespread critical acclaim and rave reviews for her performance, including Golden Globe, SAG, Critics’ Choice, NAACP, BAFTA, and Academy Award nominations. Recently, she wrapped production on the second season of the television show “Poker Face,” and starred in and produced the feature film “Drift.” In addition to starring in and producing the film, Erivo also wrote and recorded its original song, “It Would Be.” Other credits include the feature films “Luther: The Fallen Sun” and the live-action retelling of “Pinocchio,” and the television series “Roar” and “The Outsider.”

In 2021, Erivo was nominated for an Emmy® for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Aretha Franklin in the Emmy Award-winning global anthology series “Genius-Aretha.” In 2019, she starred in the feature film “Harriet,” and lent her voice to the movie’s title song, “Stand Up,” which she co-wrote. Both Cynthia and “Stand Up” were nominated for two Academy Awards, as well as two Golden Globe Awards in the categories of “Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama” and “Best Original Song,” respectively. Additionally, “Stand Up” received a nomination for a Grammy Award in the category of “Best Song Written for Visual Media.” The film also garnered ten NAACP nominations as well as AAFCA and Society of Composers & Lyricists Award wins.

In addition to her illustrious acting career, Erivo is a Grammy®-nominated songwriter and performer, often headlining sold-out shows, symphonies, and music spaces including the “Kennedy Center Honors,” the 2020 Academy Awards, the 2017 Governor’s Ball and the GRAMMY Awards. Erivo released her debut album, Ch. 1 Vs. 1, with Verve/Universal Music Group on September 17, 2021.

About the Tony Awards

The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. At The Broadway League, Kristin Caskey is chair and Jason Laks is president. At the American Theatre Wing, Emilio Sosa is chair and Heather A. Hitchens is president & CEO.

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.