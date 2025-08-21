Crumbl Cookies Review for Week of October 21

This past week, I tried five of the six cookies in the Crumbl Cookies lineup. Since I already reviewed the milk chocolate chip cookie, I skipped it this time.

The cookies I tried this week were Pink Velvet, Kentucky Butter Cake, Sticky Bun, Banana Upside Down Cake and Confetti Milkshake. Here are my thoughts on each:

Pink Velvet: The cookie itself had a subtle cake flavor similar to a red velvet cake. The icing is sweet but not overpowering, with a nice balance of sweetness and cream cheese flavors. The cookie have been baked a bit more, and could have used a bit more flavor. 7/10

Kentucky Butter Cake: This was the best of the bunch. The cookie had the perfect balance of buttery flavor and sweetness, the right amount of powdered sugar on top and was perfectly baked. So delicious! 10/10

Sticky Bun: The cookie had a nice, buttery flavor and a nice amount of cinnamon topping. Easily a top tier cookie with the perfect balance of flavors. 10/10

Banana Upside Down Cake: The dollop of cream on top was a nice balance of vanilla and subtle sweetness…and probably the best thing about it. The cake was too grainy tasting for my liking and there was not enough sauce on it. 3/10

Confetti Milkshake: It reminded me of cookies from a NYC bakery. The cookie had a nice vanilla flavor with the perfect amount of sprinkles. The icing had a subtle vanilla flavor, but there was so much of it!



The only reason I’m marking it down is because there was a bit too much icing on it for my liking. 8/10

All in all, it was a pretty decent week for cookies. That being said, I would definitely buy the Kentucky Butter Cake and Sticky Bun again. Id more likely than not try the Confetti Milkshake and Pink Velvet for a second time. I would definitely not buy the Banana Upside Down Cake again.

Until next time….