Seduced By My Neighbor’s Beth Broderick Talks to TVGrapevine

Tell me about your role in Seduced By My Neighbor.

In “Seduced By My Neighbor” I play Gladys the step-mother of the main character played by Andrea Bogart. After my son , her husband is killed she moves to the small town where I live in order to be closer to me. Gladys has Rheumatoid Arthritis and needs help to do some of the basic things in life, but, she is very very independent and loves having her daughter- in-law and granddaughter near by.

What attracted you to the role?

I was drawn to Gladys’s strong spirit. She has lost her husband and her only son. RA has robbed her of some of her mobility and forced her into assisted living. She faces each day with good cheer and compassion for others. She also knows how to have fun.

How did you prepare?

I have a very good friend who is a nurse and we went over where and how Rheumatoid Arthritis can affect a person’s mobility.

How does it compare to past roles?

One of the great blessings of my career has been the opportunity to play a wide variety of characters with different backgrounds, from different regions of the country. I love the challenge of playing each and every one of them. I also go back and forth between comedy and drama which keeps life interesting. Gladys’ condition gave me the opportunity to explore RA and the way it affects the people living with it.

What do you hope people like about it?

I think people will really respond the “ Seduced By My Neighbor” because it it really about family coping with loss and moving forward to face the new challenges ahead. The characters are very real and the situation they find themselves in is quite harrowing even as their lives are being lived quite modestly and normally. I think that makes it even more suspenseful.

What are some highlights from filming?

I really enjoyed working with Sam Irvin the director and I enjoyed finding ways to embody Gladys with physically and emotionally. A big scene towards the end with Trevor St. John was challenging and tough in a good way. Loved him too, I love the producing team at Stargazer. Zach and Shane O’Brien and their partner Anthony Delgado are very supportive and open and it gave the whole cast room to explore. Everyone had a good time doing a sometimes hard job. That’s when movie-making is at it’s best.

Describe the movie in three words?

In three words ….. hmmmm. Not sure I can describe any movie in three words, but here is an old saying of mine. “ Don’t just listen to what people say … be aware of what they do.”

What are you working on now?

I recently finished filming 3 new movies “The Becoming” A thriller starring Toby Kebbell and Jason Patric, directed by Omar Naim. I followed that with “ Purity Falls” another Sam Irvin picture for Stargazer and just returned from South Carolina and work on another new feature called “ Law of Attraction” so I am keeping busy.

What is a fun fact about yourself that will surprise fans?

I am the worst athlete in the history of the world. I you throw a ball to me I will duck and run. I can walk and swim and do a bit of yoga, but you do NOT want me in your softball league.

What are you watching on TV these days?

I am a bit of a news junkie, so I do not watch that much scripted television. I love “ Suits” and Bosch, (which I was thrilled to be in a few episodes of). “ Madame Secretary” is a great show too.