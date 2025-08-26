Cozy Mystery Author Daphne McLean Interviewed

How would you describe your book?

I would describe my book as “murder light”. I’ve always been fascinated by true crime, but that subject matter tends to get a bit emotionally heavy. When I’m in the mood for something light hearted, I grab a cozy mystery like Red Picket Fences.

What inspired it?

I always knew that I wanted to write a novel. I started quite a few different books over the years however, I lost interest in the story. This story, particularly the main character, Jennifer, kept poking at me to finish. I’m also a part of a wonderful group of writers on Facebook that helped me along.

What was the most challenging part about writing it?

Crafting the trail of clues, and making sure all of the loose ends were tied up. It’s way harder than you think! You need to make several people in the story look suspicious without being too obvious. You also have to tow the line of leaving just enough evidence. Too much? Your reader figures out who done it too soon and loses interest. Not enough? They are blindsided, but not in a good way.

What was the most rewarding part about the experience?

Aside from typing “The End”? The positive feedback I received from the first set of beta readers. It validated that all of my hard work was worth it.

Who inspires you as a writer?

Everything. I know it sounds like a lazy answer, but literally everything inspires me. I’ll hear an intriguing name, and build a character around it. My sons can say something silly, and that becomes the premise for my next Children’s book. I’ll listen to a true crime podcast, and find a motive for my next mystery. I always keep a notebook handy, as inspiration strikes often.

What was your favorite part of the book?

There is a stakeout scene in the book, that I wrote in my head years before I was able to get it onto paper. Finally getting it out of my brain was a relief, and it cleared space for other ideas. Then during the editing process, I actually laughed at parts of the scene as if I was reading someone else’s work.

What else are you writing on?

I’m just finishing up a second children’s picture book which will be released in March. I’m also a few chapters in to book two of the Jennifer Temple series.

What is a fun fact that would surprise your fans?

That I, like my MC Jennifer Temple, also raise backyard chickens!

What are you currently reading?

I just finished a few Cozy Mysteries, so I’m cleansing my pallet with a book written by my friend Jess Moore, The Evolution of Jeremy Warsh

Who are some of your favorite authors?

My all time favorite is Augusten Burroughs. Right now, I’m loving CeeCee James, & Mary Higgins Clark

What are you watching on TV these days?

Not much really. I was recently sick for a few days and caught up on 4 seasons of Sister Wives. I also just finished Abducted in Plain Sight, and my head is still spinning!

Anything else you want to tell America?

Thank you for taking the time to read this! Also please support indie authors!