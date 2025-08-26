Celebrity Big Brother Recap for February 11, 2019

Tonight is night twelve of Celebrity Big Brother on CBS. Last time, Tom Green and Natalie Eva Marie were both evicted during the double elimination. Tamar Braxton had immunity, while both LoLo Jones and Kandi Burruss were HOHs.

Everyone cheers over being in the top five. Kandi says she trusts Tamar and Dina Lohan to get her to the end, but in reality, she can only rely on herself.

Mark McGrath, who was on the show last year, returns to visit the house guests. He congratulates everyone and gives them some champagne. We also get some flashbacks from the season.

Actually, most of it is flashbacks from the live feeds and the actual show. We have seen most of this, but Ryan Lochte saying Joey Lawrence should be Mr. Clean was hilarious. I decided Kato Kaelin reminds me of a blonde version of a friend of mine….which is a total compliment to the both of them.

We also see the fighting between Tamar and LoLo, which is more annoying than anything else.

The Ryan/Joey bromance is cute, especially when they work out together.

The rest of it is just stuff we have already seen before, so moving on…

Mark toasts to them and sends them to the HOH competition. It is hosted by Marissa Jaret Winokur. They have to fly onto a platform, put together a poster while being timed and making sure nothing falls. The first to complete it wins.

However, we have to wait until Wednesday to find out who wins. It is also the night of the finale, so be sure to stay tuned!

