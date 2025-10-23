Celebrity Spotlight: Maggie Lawson

Maggie Lawson has been in show business for over two decades. She burst into the scene when she starred opposite Justin Timberlake in Model Behavior and went on to become America’s Sweetheart with every role she has taken on since.

However, she is best known for playing Detective Juliet O’Hara in the hit USA Network series Psych. She reprised the role in 2017 for the first Psych movie and is returning once again when the sequel, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, airs on Peacock streaming services July 15.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, Maggie said that making this movie was a very special experience. As many fans know, Tim Omundson, who plays the role of Carlton Lassiter, was unable to participate in the last movie (save for a brief cameo) due to suffering a massive stroke.

This movie focuses mainly on Lassiter after he is attacked and left for dead. Maggie said that making the movie was a very emotional experience for everyone, especially since there were some moments in the movie that paralleled real life. There are also a lot of tender moments to be expected, as well as one scene where Juliet and Lassiter break character due to the high emotions while filming. (She did not say which scene it was, but did reveal that fans will know it when they see it.)

Maggie also revealed that Joel McCale is very heavily involved in not only the movie, but also in helping Tim during his recovery. Joel became a very special person to Tim, which ultimately led to him landing a role in the movie. (Out of respect for Tim and Joel, I will not get into the specifics of their friendship, but will say that everyone should have a friend like Joel)

As for Juliet, Maggie says that there are a lot of amazing scenes for her and we will get to see a different side of her, as she will stop at nothing to help out her partner. There is also going to be some fun Shules moments as we will see Shawn and Juliet as a married couple. Does that mean we will see a Baby Shules? Maggie didn’t say, but she did say that there are a lot of surprises in this movie that will make the fans happy and coming back for more.

So does that mean Maggie is up for reprising Jules for yet another movie? The answer was a BIG ENTHUSIASTIC YES! Maggie will return to every movie as long as the fans will have them. She is eternally grateful to the Psychos and looks forward to seeing what they think of this movie!