Collector’s Call Returns for Seventh Season

MeTV, America’s #1 classic television network, announces the return of its original series Collector’s Call for an all-new seventh season beginning Sunday, April 12 at 6:30PM ET/PT. Hosted by Lisa Whelchel (The Facts of Life, Survivor), the 26-episode season spotlights an extraordinary array of world-class collections, from historic game show set pieces and rare, long-forgotten toys to screen-used film memorabilia from The Wizard of Oz and Ghostbusters. The new season also showcases collections devoted to enduring pop culture legends Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley and Liberace, along with many more surprising and nostalgic treasures featured all season.

In each episode of Collector’s Call, Whelchel travels America exploring rarely seen and always fascinating private collections of the nation’s biggest collectors of pop culture and nostalgia memorabilia. During each collection, experts value the prized collectibles and try to tempt the collectors with a trade, offering a coveted item that could be the perfect addition to their collections. The collector must then make an agonizing decision to keep the current piece from their collection or to give it up for a new treasure. Will they make a trade? It’s the Collector’s Call!

The new season begins with the following collections featured:

Season 7 premiere!

Sunday, April 12 at 6:30/5:30c – “Meet Bob Boden – Game Show Memorabilia”

Los Angeles, CA

Bob Boden’s resume is crowded with the game shows he devoted his career to writing, producing, and co-creating – including such all-time favorites as Jeopardy!, Family Feud, Press Your Luck, The $25,000 Pyramid, and more. Today his home is equally crowded with artifacts and memorabilia from those shows and many others – and he’s opened up his archives to share with Lisa Whelchel and Collector’s Call. Among the treasures we’ll showcase are a Price Is Right plinko chip; the Family Feud face-off podium; the $5,000 wedge from Wheel of Fortune; Gene Rayburn’s iconic skinny microphone from Match Game; the Joker’s Wild slot-machine lever; and the giant “J” from the Jeopardy! set. Entertainment archivist and prop detective Rob Klein will be on hand to appraise the collection, then try to tempt Bob into trading away one of its treasures with the help of special guest, game-show icon, Marc Summers!

Sunday, April 19 at 6:30/5:30c – “Meet Phebe Taylor & Jeff Zappala – Forgotten Toys”

New York, NY

Phebe Taylor and Jeff Zappala may love forgotten toy lines, but their collection is anything but forgettable. After years of collecting separately and then together, the two opened the Museum of Nostalgia in Queens, NY to share their favorite toys with their community, while also inviting others to start collections of their own through an adjoining toy store. Phebe and Jeff now share their collection with Lisa Whelchel and expert John Ragusa, a fellow toy shop owner. The museum features beloved and esoteric toys from the ’60s–’80s, including snack-themed combatants from Food Fighters; figures from one of their favorite obscure cartoons, BraveStarr; and a line inspired by Filmation Ghostbusters, whose live-action series predates the iconic film by nine years. After appraising the collection, John proposes a trade (three toys for two!) to see if his own items are worthy of museum status.

Sunday, April 26 at 6:30/5:30c – “Meet Paul Lisnek – TV/Movie Memorabilia”

Chicago, IL

Paul Lisnek is a man of many talents: a lawyer, an award-winning television and radio host, a nationally recognized jury and trial consultant, an on-air political and legal analyst, an author and a prolific collector. Paul was in fact featured on the premiere episode of Collector’s Call exhibiting his extensive collection of U.S. historical political items. Paul is making a return appearance on the show’s seventh season, but this time he is showcasing his enormous TV/movie memorabilia collection. His home is filled with everything from Lucille’s Ball’s personal makeup kit to a T bird jacket signed by Olivia Newton John and John Travolta, to Gilligan’s hat and a cane signed by Charlie Chaplin. Paul is joined by our expert, Mark Short, who also has an immense collection of Hollywood memorabilia. Mark will put a price tag on Paul’s entire TV and movie memorabilia collection. But will he be able to entice Paul to part with one of his treasures in exchange for one of Mark’s own items?

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About Weigel Broadcasting Co.

Weigel Broadcasting Co. is a family-owned media company based in Chicago, Illinois. The company owns and operates national television networks, as well as local broadcast stations throughout the country. Weigel is a leader in broadcast television with MeTV, Memorable Entertainment Television, the number one rated classic TV entertainment network, as well as the Movies! Network in cooperation with the Fox Television Stations, the Catchy Comedy Network, the H&I – Heroes & Icons Network, the Start TV Network and the Dabl Network in association with the CBS Television Stations, the Story Television Network, the MeTV Toons Network in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery, and WEST- Western Entertainment Series Television Network. Weigel produces the original network TV programs Svengoolie, Toon In With Me and Collector’s Call. Weigel’s local stations include CBS, ABC, MeTV, The CW, MyNet, Telemundo and Univision network affiliates and independent stations, offering a mix of entertainment programming, local news and professional and college sports broadcasts in more than 30 U.S. markets including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Weigel is the creator of the nationally syndicated music format MeTV FM. For more information on Weigel, visit: https://www. weigelbroadcasting.com/.