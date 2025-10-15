Celebrity Spotlight:  Halston Dare

Halston Dare is an up and coming singer who is on her way to becoming the next big thing. She has the talent, the look and the drive to join the ranks of greats like Christina Aguilera, Tina Turner and Cher. Herr latest single Replace You was just released and already has people buzzing.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, the young singer teased that the song is something she is looking forward to people hearing. Like most of her work, it as inspired by her life and experiences she has had in the past. This song, like many of her others, has a special place in her heart and she can’t wait to hear the fan reaction. She also plans on sharing this song, as well as many others in her virtual concerts that she is doing via social media. Halston knows that this is a difficult time for many people and hopes to use her music as a way to make people feel better in uncertain times.

Halston has an incredible work ethic who strives to keep making her dreams come true. Her biggest dream is to work with Julia Michaels by doing some sort of collaboration. For her, it would be a huge honor to do this and hopes that someday this dream will become a reality.

Halston’s talent and big personality are what make her noticeable. Her heart and positivity? That is what makes her unforgettable.