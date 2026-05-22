Celebrity Spotlight: Tatiana DeMaria

Tatiana DeMaria is known for her voice and for working with some of the top artists in the world. The renowned singer and songwriter has been in the business since she was in high school, and shows no signs of slowing down.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, the London born, Paris raised singer revealed that she has a ton of new projects in the works. She most recently partnered with Craig Titley to work on an incredible collaboration of graphic novel projects and video game projects. She and the Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD EP will be seen at Comic Con this week in order to promote their project. While the main event is a big surprise for the fans, I can promise that they will fall in LOVE with what they see.

In addition to working with Craig, Tatiana is hard at work with other projects. Her new album features collaborations with LEFTI and Che Pop, as well as some other surprises. She is excited to share everything with her fans and cannot wait to see the reaction to her new work. She adds that everything she does is inspired by life and the human connection and it shows with every project she does. Once her album is done, she is planning on jet setting across the country and embarking on a brand new music tour.

Tatiana has worked hard her entire life to get to where she is today. From the first time she began making music to touring with NOFX and The Offspring, she has always had a drive and ambition most people only dream of having. She will continue to succeed and I look forward to seeing what she does next!