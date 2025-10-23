CBS Announces Nine Fall 2025 Renewals

CBS announced today that it has renewed nine additional series for the 2025-2026 broadcast season. The renewed CBS Original series include #1 entertainment series TRACKER, #1 comedy GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, #1 new unscripted series HOLLYWOOD SQUARES, plus ELSBETH, FIRE COUNTRY, NCIS, NCIS: ORIGINS and NCIS: SYDNEY. Additionally, the Network has ordered two more seasons of hit comedy GHOSTS, taking the series through the 2026-2027 season.

Previous series orders for the 2025-2026 season include the #1 new series MATLOCK, starring Kathy Bates; SHERIFF COUNTRY, the new drama expanding the universe of the hit series FIRE COUNTRY, starring Morena Baccarin; new police drama BOSTON BLUE (working title) starring Donnie Wahlberg as his BLUE BLOODS character Danny Reagan; THE ROAD, a singing competition series from executive producers Blake Shelton and Taylor Sheridan; and hit reality series SURVIVOR and THE AMAZING RACE. The original FBI series was formerly renewed through the 2026-2027 broadcast season. This brings the total number of series ordered for the 2025-2026 season to 16.

“This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season.”

Additional series orders and renewals will be made at future dates.

CBS series dominate in both broadcast and streaming with returning series posting year-over-year growth. Below please find season-to-date live plus 35-day multiplatform data on returning shows:

TRACKER hits over 18 million multiplatform viewers, up +4% year over year

GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE delivers 12.9 million multiplatform viewers

ELSBETH averages 11 million multiplatform viewers, up +3% year over year

GHOSTS delivers nearly 11 million multiplatform viewers with streaming alone up +9% year over year

FIRE COUNTRY delivers 10.6 million multiplatform viewers with streaming alone up +43% year over year

NCIS averages 10.4 million multiplatform viewers with streaming alone up +3% year over year

NCIS: ORIGINS delivers 9.2 million viewers with streaming alone up +72% year over year (from NCIS: HAWAI’I)

NCIS: SYDNEY is estimated to deliver 7 million viewers in live plus 35 days of viewing, based on its series premiere live plus 7 days of viewing estimates

HOLLYWOOD SQUARES is estimated to deliver 5.4 million viewers in live plus 35 days of multiplatform viewing, based on its season-to-date live plus 7 days of viewing average

SOURCE: Nielsen live plus 35 days of viewing (9/15/24-12/22/24) and CBS internal streaming data and Nielsen Most Current 09/23/24-02/16/25.

CBS shows are available on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.