Britney Spears Pleads Guilty in DUI Case

Britney Spears has pled guilty in her March 4th DUI case, TVGrapevine has learned.

“Through her plea today, Britney has accepted responsibility for her conduct. She has taken significant steps to implement positive change which is clearly reflected in the Ventura County District Attorney’s decision to reduce the charge in this case and dismiss the DUI,” her lawyer, Michael A. Goldstein said in a statement following the arraignment. “Britney appreciates this discretion and is also grateful for the outpouring of support she has received.”

The pop star was sentenced to 12 months probation and one day in jail, credited as time served.

In addition, she was fined $571.00, is required to see a psychologist once a week and a psychiatrist twice a month and her car is authorized to be searched for drugs and alcohol.m

Britney was not present in court.