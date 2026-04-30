Britney Spears Officially Charged in DUI Case

Britney Spears has been officially charged in her March 4th DUI case, TVGrapevine has learned.

She will be charged with a misdemeanor count and will be arraigned on May 4th. She may not have to appear in court, as per the DA office.

“Whether or not Ms. Spears will appear at the hearing will be a decision made between her and her attorney,” they said in a statement. “Since it is a misdemeanor charge, she is not required to attend, and her attorney can make the appearance for her.”

She may possibly be offered a wet reckless deal, which allows a person to plead guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol and/or drugs and be put on probation for 12 months while receiving credit for any time spent in custody.

This is a developing story….