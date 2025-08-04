Big Brother 27 Recap for 8/3/2025

It is week four on CBS’s Big Brother 27. When we last left our houseguests, Adrian was evicted in an 8-4 vote against Will. Kelley had won BB Blockbuster, which took her off the block while alliances began to fall apart due to Zach getting into Morgan’s head about what Mickey has been up to in the house.

The episode picks up where we left off after Adrian’s eviction, with everyone in tears. Kelley wishes she would have thrown the BB Blockbuster, while Lauren is upset about how things worked out.

Kelley also wonders how things will go in the future since she really thought Will was going home.

Morgan talks about sticking with her alliance and how she wanted Kelley to go home. Several other people, such as Rachel, Jimmy and Mickey want Kelley, Rylie, Keanu and Katherine gone.

Keanu also thinks Will should have gone home.

Zach tells Rylie he did what he did to keep Lauren safe because he cares about her. Rylie and Keanu think this was a bad idea and now want him to be a target.

Keanu tries to talk things out with Vince, working with him reluctantly since he doesn’t trust him. Vince feels the same way, but since he likes Keanu as a person, thinks working together the best plan.

Katherine and Kelley are both upset with the voting and call out Rylie and Vince for how they voted. Kelley talks to Rylie about the situation and realizes the liars are Vince and Zach.

Kelley has had enough and is no longer being Ms. Nice Gal….she is not volunteering to go on the block, nor is she going to do anything to help anyone but herself and her own game. There is no longer a final two deal with Vince either, she will instead work with Rylie, since that will be best for her gameplay.

HOH comp! It is called Killer Carnival and the houseguests are divided into three groups. Since there is an odd number, Kelley is sitting out of the first round.

Keanu wins round one, so he, along with Rylie, Katherine and Vince are safe.

Will, Ashley, Morgan and Mickey are eliminated.

Round two has Rachel pushing herself onto Keanu’s team for her own gain and the gain of her alliance. However, Rylie wins for himself, Zach and Jimmy, so the plan backfired.

Rylie wins the third round and becomes HOH. He is READY to make waves and plans on putting Morgan, Mickey and Ashley on the block. Keanu is on board with this plan.

The only worry? That pesky HOH power. Mickey plans on using it, but if Rylie guesses she has it, it is null and void. Luckily for her, Jimmy thinks Ashley has it, and says as much to the guys.

Mickey, for her part, has Morgan and Rachel spread the rumor that someone else had the power. They are both game and the power is put into play!

Rylie has to guess who has the power, but not before everyone is interrogated.

As he questions everyone, Katherine and Rachel get into a fight over Ashley smiling after her interrogation. Rachel tells Katherine she needs a time out and walks Ashley out of the room to calm down.

Rylie guesses Ashley, but is wrong and therefore, dethroned. Mickey admits to having the power and Rylie accuses her of lying to his face. They get into a did not, did too fight as the episode ends.

More Wednesday, stay tuned.