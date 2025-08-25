Big Brother 27 Recap for 8/24/2025

This is the beginning of week six on CBS’s Big Brother 27. Last week, we saw Rylie go home after being put on the block after Lauren won POV.

The episode picks up after the eviction, with Katherine crying and saying she now must be on her toes at the same time. She wishes she can get rid of everyone who voted Rylie at.

Morgan wonders how and why the vote was so close.

Mickey feels bad about the vote, as does Kelley. There are a lot of tears and hugging going on, with Keanu saying he lost his best friend in the house.

Ava thinks this is really hard and feels bad that she let Rachel get in her head and convincing her to vote to evict Rylie.

Ava is in tears since she and Rylie were close. Vince goes to comfort her and says that no matter what, he is screwed. Later on, Rachel, Mickey and Morgan comfort him, but he feels as if he did their dirty work and that they really don’t have his back.

Later on, Vince and Keanu talk about evicting Rylie. Keanu says that as long as Vince had his best interests at heart, he is ok in his book.

Rachel also talks to Keanu about the eviction, with him deciding to play the game with the hand he was dealt. She thinks that him being on her side is best for her game and tells him they are good until the final two.

Ashley thinks everything worked out as it should, while Mickey is still upset about everything. This does not make Ashley happy and tells this to Will and Rachel. They agree that she is all over the place and question their loyalty to her in the game.

Ava is still crying, while Katherine tells people that having Rachel on their side is a lost cause because she is making them look stupid.

HOH comp time! It is the famous wall comp and the last one standing wins HOH. The first three who fall will be Have Nots.

Water is thrown at them to fit in with the dark and stormy night theme. The wall also moves, slime is thrown and more water is tossed.

Ashley, Morgan and Will fall and are Have Nots.

Blue slime is tossed and Mickey falls. Ava falls next.

Pink slime is tossed next and then Kelley falls while stretching.

Lauren and Keanu fall, leaving it down to Katherine and Vince. Kat falls and Vince wins HOH!

Vince is relieved because this saved him from being put on the block after upsetting most of the house.

Katherine thinks she could be on the block.

Rachel thinks she will be fine, thanks to being in The Judges alliance with him.

Kelley is unsure as to where she stands with Vince.

Mickey is also unsure of where she stands.

Vince and Keanu talk about how moves need to be made. They agree Mickey should be the target and consider putting Rachel as a pawn.

Vince also talks to Morgan about who to put up….and it seems like everyone is an option. However, she tells him blowing things up isn’t how to do things.

Later on, Vince wants to make amends with Lauren. They think Mickey and Rachel should go on the block.

Vince tells Katherine she has nothing to worry about, but she finds that hard to believe at this point.

Mickey and Vince talk about if she should go up, but she reminds him of their alliance with Morgan.

Vince, Rachel and Keanu talk some more about who should go up. Rachel tries to talk to him about putting Kelley up, but later on, when they are alone, Vince and Keanu decide Rachel is dangerous and is a contender to go up.

However, in another twist of fate, Vince talks to Kelley about her going up. She is not happy about it and calls him out about how he has been treating her.

Morgan tells Vince that if he puts Rachel on the block, it can blow things up and cause more problems in the long run. Will tells him the same thing.

Nomination time! Ava, Mickey and Kelley are all on the block. Ava is chosen since she put him on the block, Mickey, because she is so good at the game and Kelley because it makes the most sense for his game….but he also wants to talk to her later.

Mickey is the target, but if she wins HOH, Rachel will go up.

More Wednesday, stay tuned!