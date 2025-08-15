Big Brother 27 Recap for 8/14/2025

This is the fifth eviction night on CBS’s Big Brother 27. Ava put Keanu, Vince and Zach on the block, with Katherine winning the POV. Katherine decided not to use the power, which left the nominations as is.

Zach also decided to not use his own power, which would have allowed him to trade 10K to get off the block.

Rachel thinks this whole thing is epic since the ones she wants to go home are all on the block. However, there might be a split vote in the house since each nominee has allies who want them to stay.

Mickey, Rylie and Kelley want Vince to stay rather than Zach, but also want Keanu to stay over Vince. Despite this, Mickey’s alliance (and Rachel) are not happy with how she is handling things. In short, they think she is all about herself and no longer about the alliance.

Mickey also tells Zach he is pretty much out of luck if it comes between him and Vince.

There is a dramatic moment with Vince dressed in his egg costume talking about being on the block, while clips of him trying to figure out why play.

Morgan is not happy when Zach tells her she would have gone up had the POV been used. He tells her he saved her by not using his power. She is flattered, but now feels torn between him and Vince.

BB Blockbuster! In the game of Jumbo Gemstones, the three nominees must divide four sets of gemstones by color in the shortest amount of time. Keanu wins!

Eviction time!

Mickey chooses to evict Zach.

Rachel chooses to evict Vince.

Will chooses to evict Vince.

Ashley chooses to evict Zach.

Morgan chooses to evict Zach.

Kelley chooses to evict Zach.

Rylie chooses to evict Zach.

Lauren chooses to evict Zach.

Katherine chooses to evict Zach.

Keanu chooses to evict Zach.

In an 8-2 vote, Zach is evicted from the Big Brother Household. He tells Julie he feels blindsided by the week. He discusses why he saved Morgan by not using the power and how he helped Lauren during her HOH week.

More next week, stay tuned.