Scrubs Recap for My Celebration

The season finale of Scrubs on ABC opens with Dr. Tosh and Dashana talking to a patient, Nurse DuBois telling Asher his patient died and Amara and Blake working on yet another case while JD narrates and gives them a pep talk.

A pretty lady talks to JD about his soft hands, which causes him to act nervous and talk about his moisturizing gloves. She says she needs to be saved and leaves while Turk admonishes him for striking out again.

The maintenance man hugs JD goodbye while he is on his way to talk to Dr. Cox, whose wife Jordan fills him in on how he is doing and talks to him about her personal trainer.

JD wonders about said trainer while Asher talks about his dead patient. He comforts him and walks away, only to run into Janitor, who has his own suit line called Janitor by Janitor.

Janitor tells JD he is aging poorly. JD says he is the Chief of Medicine, but Janitor tells him that he is the Chief of Maintenance there for an inspection, leading to more sniping.

Dr. Tosh and Elliot talk to a patient and his daughter, who is getting married the next day. This brings back sad memories for Elliot, who vents to Dr. Tosh.

Carla and Turk talk about JD’s lack of a love life, so Turk tries to talk to the mystery pretty girl, only to creep her out. Turk thinks he lost his game.

Jordan insults JD and says maybe there is a reason Dr. Cox isn’t listening to him and goes on to make fun of his divorce.

The Todd tries to talk to Jordan, who also gets insulted.

The interns are talking while Dr. Park and Elliot watch. He wants to take bets on who will fail, she talks about how she should have been a stripper, but then goes to help them. Blake comments about his own brush with stripping.

JD gives Dr. Cox about getting the tests and his attitude. He also wants his respect since Dr. Cox took over his office. Dr. Cox agrees to two out of three….tests and attitude.

Carla and Turk try to continue to talk to the pretty girl, who thinks this is a proposition. She tells them to leave her alone and walks away, while Turk makes a threesome comment.

Elliot pumps the interns up while Nurse DuBois makes fun of Dr. Park for not having a good rapport with the interns. He shows him how he acts with them by picking on Dr. Tosh in a joking way….and walking away.

Janitor and JD continue to fight while Elliot works with the interns, who think they have things under control….only to have the bride’s dad go into a medical crisis.

Dr. Cox finds out the treatment isn’t working. He lies to Jordan and says he hasn’t gotten them yet when he is home the next morning. He also told JD to tell Jordan nothing, only to have her come to his house and admonish him.

The dad needs a pacemaker and must miss the wedding. Elliot and Turk tell the interns they did a good job with him, but no one is happy.

Turk suggests they have the wedding at the hospital, which Dr. Park thinks is a stupid idea.

JD and Dr. Cox talk about how Jordan is in the dark, causing them to argue.

The wedding takes place before dad Mr. Jensen’s surgery while JD narrates about the interns finding happiness in the darkness while everyone takes selfies.

JD tells Dr. Cox the news about his health in front of Jordan, who sees through the act. He didn’t want her to see him as weak and she says she will be the strong one for a change.

Janitor tries to give JD a new toaster, which JD does not want.

JD officially meets pretty girl, who is named Charlie. She introduces him to her grandma, and he asks her to be his date to the bride’s reception.

Everyone mingles at the reception at the bar. Dr. Tosh and Asher act awkward around each other while she admits her feelings. He kisses her and they head to the photo booth.

Charlie and JD arrive, make jokes and he gets a man beer instead of his usual appletini. Everyone dances and has a good time.

JD gets a text from Dr. Cox and has to leave. Charlie says she is turned on and kisses him goodbye.

JD narrates about how good things are as he heads to take care of Dr. Cox, even though he says he texted the wrong person.

Janitor gives JD a list of things that needs to be fixed while he finds out the maintenance man is Janitor’s son, causing friction when JD thinks he is a nepo janitor.

That is the end of the season!