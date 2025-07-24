Mufasa: The Lion King Trailer Released



Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” director Barry Jenkins and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with cast members Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Theo Somolu, Braelyn Rankins and Anika Noni Rose, shared an exciting new trailer and poster with fans attending the studio showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. The film capped the studio’s presentation tonight with a show-stopping performance of the classic “Nants’ Ingonyama” and new song “Ngomso” by Lebo M., who contributes to the film’s music, alongside a full choir. “Mufasa: The Lion King” releases only in theaters Dec. 20, 2024.

Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, “Mufasa: The Lion King” enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

In addition to the cast attending D23 this year, the film also features John Kani, Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Keith David, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, the all-new feature film is produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen.