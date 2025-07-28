Big Brother 27 Recap for 7/27/2025

Week three of Big Brother 27 on CBS has begun! When we last left our houseguests, Amy was evicted in a unanimous vote. Before she left, she warned the house about Jimmy’s shady ways. Despite this, several houseguests wonder if there are other shady people in the house, especially since Amy’s alleged besties Ashley and Rachel voted her out.

The house comforts Rachel, even though they wanted Amy gone to weaken her game.

Rachel makes a final two deal with Ava, thinking that they can bond, but at the end of the day, she can beat her.

Mickey and Morgan begin to rethink their alliance with Jimmy based on his HOH actions and putting Amy on the block, leading to her eviction.

HOH comp! It is a Twin Witness News comp, where Liz and Julia Nolan give news segments, which the houseguests will be questioned about at the end of each segment. The last one standing will win HOH.

Vince, Katherine, Kelley, Will, Keanu and Ashley are eliminated in round one.

Ava is eliminated in round two.

Morgan, Rylie, Zach, Adrian and Rachel are eliminated in round three.

Mickey is the final one eliminated, giving Lauren the HOH title!

The houseguests worry that Katherine might influence Lauren’s decisions because the two of them are so close.

Mickey talks to Lauren about her plans and wonders if she will have to use her HOH takeover power.

Vince talks to Lauren and says she should watch out for Katherine.

Jimmy tells her to nominate Kelley and Keanu.

Keanu tries to make Lauren think that they can work together, but she does not seem interested.

Lauren wonders if she should put the big threats such as Jimmy, Rachel and Ashley on the block.

Ashley and Mickey also talk to Lauren and give her advice, with the latter still wondering if she should use her power.

Lauren is a bit overwhelmed with what to do. She seems to want to put Keanu and Kelley on the block, but wonders who her third nom should be. She considers Adrian and Will, neither of whom want to be on the block, pawns or no.

Nomination time! Keanu, Kelley and Will are all on the block. She thinks this is the best decision she could have made even though she loves them all.

More Wednesday! Stay tuned!