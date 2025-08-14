Big Brother 26 Recap for 8/29/2024: Who Was the Sixth Houseguest Evicted?

It is the sixth eviction night on CBS’s Big Brother 26. Cam won POV last night, taking him off the block, causing Angela to be put on the block. She is joined by Makensy and Tucker. One of them will be removed via the AI Arena competition and the other two will be up for eviction.

Tucker is angry that T’Kor didn’t put Leah on the block. T’Kor, for her part, wonders if she should rally to vote Tucker out after all due to his reaction.

Angela confesses that she begged to be in Tucker’s alliance and that she feels betrayed by Quinn.

Rubina tries to play peacemaker with Tucker and T’Kor, but Tucker isn’t having it. He thinks people don’t appreciate things he has done for them in the house. He isn’t sure what’s real and what’s not, which upsets Rubina, who wonders if he doesn’t believe in their budding romance.

Tucker asks Rubina for a final two deal because she is the only thing keeping him in the game, but she isn’t sure she can believe him.

Chelsie tries to get people to vote Tucker out if he loses the AI Arena competition. Cam is game, but hopes they don’t end up on the wrong side of the house again.

Quinn is also on board to evict Tucke…to Cheslie’s face. In the DR, he says he doesn’t want to do something to lose T’Kor and Kimo’s trust.

AI Arena comp time! The three must assemble a puzzle that reveals a numerical password that must match a series of encrypted characters. Makensy finishes right away and wins!

Tucker and Angela each rally to the houseguests to allow them to stay.

T’Kor is worried since they are both alliance members.

Tucker tells Angela that he thinks she will be fine.

Tucker and Angela give their final appeals before it is time to vote.

Eviction time:

Rubina: Angela

Chelsie: Tucker

Kimo: Angela

Joseph: Angela

Leah: Tucker

Makensy: Tucker

Quinn: Tucker

Cam: Tucker

In a 5-3 vote, Tucker is eliminated from the Big Brother household. Cam is crying for some reason and Rubina is sad her showmance is now over. Tucker picks her up and kisses her before he leaves.

Tucker talks to Julie about his time in his house and helping out Angela even though she betrayed him.

Julie tells him AI Instigator won him $20,000.

Tucker is going to miss Rubina and cheering for her at home.

More Sunday, stay tuned!