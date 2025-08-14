The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season Six Preview

OPA! BRAVO’S ‘THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY’ RETURNS FOR A NEW SEASON ON WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16 AT 8 P.M. ET/PT

In a First for the Franchises, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Charter a Yachtwith the Crew of ‘Below Deck Down Under’;

Cast Trip to Be Featured on Both Series

Watch Party by Bravo is Back in New York to Celebrate Season Six

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” returns for season six with a supersized episode on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

In Salt Lake City, the friendships are always on thin ice and tensions between the women are hotter than ever. Serving plenty of drama, camp and hijinks this season, the ladies trade their sprinter van for an RV, fly first class to Greece and sail the seas with the crew ofBelow Deck Down Under. In a first for both franchises, the trip will be featured on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” and the upcoming season of “Below Deck Down Under.”

Watch Party by Bravo is back in NYC on Tuesday, Sept. 9 with an advance screening of the premiere episode, housewife appearances and more. Tickets go on sale Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. ET through RESY. Follow @bravotv for more info and a link to purchase tickets.

COMING UP THIS SEASON

Lisa Barlow finds herself in hot water when she lands in the middle of the group’s gossip. Her friendships are put to the test over swirling rumors, leaked information and … even hair products. After an insightful psychic reading illuminates cracks in Lisa and John’s marriage, the couple is forced to confront communication issues.

After a years-long renovation at her church, Mary Cosby returns to her place of worship and invites the women to her service, followed by celebrations over a bottle of champagne at Valter’s. At home, Mary remains committed to supporting her son Robert Jr.’s sobriety and navigates life after the passing of her estranged mother. Mary and Angie’s friendship is tested more than ever before when some of Angie’s tendencies rub Mary the wrong way.

Heather Gay embraces her next chapter as an empty nester while her youngest daughter prepares to move out of the house. She prioritizes herself and re-evaluates what she wants for her future, starting with a home renovation to transform her bedroom into a love den. In the group, her friendship with Whitney is as strong as ever, but her rift with Lisa continues to grow.

Angie Katsanevas wants to honor her family’s heritage by pursuing her Greek citizenship, but is hurt that her daughter doesn’t share the same enthusiasm. When Angie discovers that her beauty license has expired, she heads to Lunatic Fringe to refresh her skills and practice on her friends. Her sharp tongue and cutting shade land her in hot water with Mary and strain her friendship with Lisa, potentially beyond repair.

Resident queen of diamonds and pearls, Meredith Marks wants to transform her Park City store into a caviar lounge. She enlists the help of her husband, Seth, as an official advisor, but his assistance turns out to be more of a headache than she bargained for. Her standing within the circle grows increasingly uncertain, culminating in a final dinner that plays like a Greek tragedy.

On the heels of a fiery reunion, Bronwyn Newport navigates her place with the women and seeks to find a path forward in the group. At home, Bronwyn has relocated her parents to Salt Lake City after a series of health scares and a devastating diagnosis, but tensions reach a boiling point when her mother strikes a chord with her harsh critiques.

Whitney Rose and her husband, Justin, are picking up the pieces and rebuilding their finances after a devastating misstep with her company. Following the difficult year, Whitney is ready to rediscover the joy in her life and bring back her fun-loving side. The women have Whitney’s back as her ongoing feud with Lisa reaches an all-time high.

Britani Bateman returns with an exciting announcement about her love life, but proves that not all good things can last as their relationship reverts to old patterns. As she fosters her friendships within the group, she ends up on the receiving end of one woman’s umbrage.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is produced by Shed Media with Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Lori Gordon and Tamara Blaich serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen also executive produce