Big Brother 26 Recap for 9/5/2024: Ainsley Announces a New Twist

This is the seventh eviction on CBS’s Big Brother 26. Kimo, Rubina and Joseph are all on the block thanks to Leah winning POV and Angela being taken off the block.

Some trivia from Julie Chen Moonves: Everyone evicted so far voted NO for Ainsley being brought into the house. All seven vetoes have been used this season.

Joseph feels betrayed by Quinn, who put him on the block, saying that he broke the #1 superfan rule of Big Brother by doing so. He plans on going after Quinn if he wins HOH next week. Little does he know that Quinn is going to try and protect him and at least get him in the jury.

T’Kor does everything in her power to protect Kimo and Rubina in case one of them is on the block against Joseph.

Joseph apologizes to Angela for his behavior before the veto meeting.

Quinn, Cam, Chelsie and Makensy try to find a way to get Leah on their side for the eviction vote. Chelsie, despite working with them, is unsure if they should keep Joseph. Quinn and Cam want either Rubina or Kimo gone to protect their own games.

Joseph and Quinn forgive Leah for her actions which led to Angela getting off the block and Joseph on. She even tells Joseph she wants him to stay.

Chelsie notices Cam and Makensy getting closer and is a bit jealous. She talks to T’Kor about this, which leads to T’Kor convincing her to help evict Joseph.

AI Arena time! Rubina, Joseph and Kimo have to untangle themselves from a cable twisted around a structure, allowing themselves to cross the arena and hit their button. The first to do so will win!

Joseph struggles, but Rubina and Kimo remain neck and neck, despite the latter getting a slow start. In the end, Rubina ends up winning and is safe from eviction.

Despite the happiness for Rubina, the ladies worry that Kimo may be in danger. Joseph goes into the bedroom while everyone else discusses the next plan of action.

Eviction time! Joseph and Kimo give their last appeals before everyone else votes.

Makensy: Joseph

Cam: Kimo

Leah: Kimo

T’Kor: Joseph

Rubina: Joseph

Angela: Kimo

Chelsie: Joseph

In a 4-3 vote, Joseph is evicted from the Big Brother Household. After saying goodbye, he tells Julie that he is surprised to be gone because he expected people to keep their promises to him. He does, however, admit that he understands why he is where he is now and thinks people saw him as a strategic player. He also wishes that he would have been more persistent with Quinn and Leah when it came to backdooring him, but also thinks he never expected them to put him in such a position.

Ainsley says that AI Arena is now over and only two people will be on the block from now on.