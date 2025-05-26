The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 12/4/2022
Recaps

The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 12/4/2022

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on December 4, 2022 @ 9:51 pm

  • It is kind of rude to cancel a birthday party for someone when they didn’t do anything wrong and tried to stay OUT of the drama.

 

  • So the party was canceled, so they all decided to drink anyway? I am so confused.

 

  • Now Mia is there and the party is on? WTF is happening?

 

  • Okay, sharing their favorite funny Karen moments is actually a very sweet thing to do.

 

  • I forgot most of these moments. A rewatch is absolutely in order!

 

  • Ladies, stop bringing up drama! Let Karen enjoy her birthday!

 

  • I completely understand why it would be draining to have been at that dinner…..and I completely get why Candiace was so upset. The social media post? Cannot comment until they actually show it in detail.

 

  • Mia seems to have good intentions with these outings, but no one seems interested or they have an attitude.

 

  • Is this RHOP or Amazing Race with this bad driving?

 

  • This episode is so boring….we really aren’t getting any answers on anything…..and it just seems to be them driving to various places, arguing and not really doing much else.

 

  • Another dinner, another fight…..can these women enjoy ONE meal without bringing up drama?

 

  • Ah, so it was a recording Candiace did talking smack on the ladies!

 

  • WOW, this just got GOOD!!
See also  Big Brother All Stars Recap for 8/26/2020: Who Won POV?

 

  • Thank you, poop number 2! This is my new favorite line of the franchise.

 

  • WOW Candiace is doubling DOWN on this live debacle.

 

  • Poor Karen is having a third birthday dinner ruined. At this point, I would have just been like EFF it and done my own birthday celebration.

 

  • Candiace is right about the women not being loyal, but she isn’t exactly loyal either.

 

  • The waiters singing happy birthday in the middle of all this drama is unintentionally hilarious.

 

  • I am with Gizelle, I would be going home too.

 

  • So….the clubbing event was them having fun, getting along and showing titties?

 

  • Well, it was short lived fun….Mia left and everyone began fighting over this stupid Instagram live? Also, why did Robyn play it at the club?

 

  • More next week, stay tuned!
