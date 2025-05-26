The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 12/4/2022
Originally posted on December 4, 2022 @ 9:51 pm
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 12/4/2022
- It is kind of rude to cancel a birthday party for someone when they didn’t do anything wrong and tried to stay OUT of the drama.
- So the party was canceled, so they all decided to drink anyway? I am so confused.
- Now Mia is there and the party is on? WTF is happening?
- Okay, sharing their favorite funny Karen moments is actually a very sweet thing to do.
- I forgot most of these moments. A rewatch is absolutely in order!
- Ladies, stop bringing up drama! Let Karen enjoy her birthday!
- I completely understand why it would be draining to have been at that dinner…..and I completely get why Candiace was so upset. The social media post? Cannot comment until they actually show it in detail.
- Mia seems to have good intentions with these outings, but no one seems interested or they have an attitude.
- Is this RHOP or Amazing Race with this bad driving?
- This episode is so boring….we really aren’t getting any answers on anything…..and it just seems to be them driving to various places, arguing and not really doing much else.
- Another dinner, another fight…..can these women enjoy ONE meal without bringing up drama?
- Ah, so it was a recording Candiace did talking smack on the ladies!
- WOW, this just got GOOD!!
- Thank you, poop number 2! This is my new favorite line of the franchise.
- WOW Candiace is doubling DOWN on this live debacle.
- Poor Karen is having a third birthday dinner ruined. At this point, I would have just been like EFF it and done my own birthday celebration.
- Candiace is right about the women not being loyal, but she isn’t exactly loyal either.
- The waiters singing happy birthday in the middle of all this drama is unintentionally hilarious.
- I am with Gizelle, I would be going home too.
- So….the clubbing event was them having fun, getting along and showing titties?
- Well, it was short lived fun….Mia left and everyone began fighting over this stupid Instagram live? Also, why did Robyn play it at the club?
- More next week, stay tuned!
