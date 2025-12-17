31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things: Winter Skincare

Day 17 of 31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things features Codex Labs, the best in skincare, especially for these dry winter months!

Why Codex Labs’ Eczema Bundles Are a Winter Skin Must

Dry air, indoor heating, seasonal stress, and environmental aggressors often leave skin dehydrated, vulnerable, and reactive during winter. Codex Labs’ eczema bundles were formulated to fight exactly that. With clinically validated formulas (steroid‑free, microbiome‑safe, and gentle enough for eczema‑prone skin), these systems deeply hydrate, calm irritation, and support skin barrier resilience — helping skin stay balanced, soft, and comfortable all season long.

Featured Products From the Eczema Line