31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things: Winter Skincare
Day 17 of 31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things features Codex Labs, the best in skincare, especially for these dry winter months!
Why Codex Labs’ Eczema Bundles Are a Winter Skin Must
Dry air, indoor heating, seasonal stress, and environmental aggressors often leave skin dehydrated, vulnerable, and reactive during winter. Codex Labs’ eczema bundles were formulated to fight exactly that. With clinically validated formulas (steroid‑free, microbiome‑safe, and gentle enough for eczema‑prone skin), these systems deeply hydrate, calm irritation, and support skin barrier resilience — helping skin stay balanced, soft, and comfortable all season long.
Featured Products From the Eczema Line
- The BIA Eczema Relief Lotion — an OTC, microbiome‑friendly lotion clinically proven to hydrate, soothe dryness/itch, and reinforce skin barrier integrity across face, body, and hands.
- The BIA Unscented Soap — a gentle, pH‑balanced cleanser that cleanses without stripping away moisture or disturbing the skin’s microbiome. Great for eczema‑prone or sensitive skin.
- The BIA ClearSkin Synbiotic Supplement for Eczema-Prone Skin — a daily supplement formulated to support both skin and gut barrier health, a helpful complement alongside topical care for long‑term skin balance and resilience.