Barmageddon Renewed for Season Two

Fresh off a hugely successful inaugural season, USA Network’s “Barmageddon” is coming back for a second round.

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly’s “Barmageddon” was USA’s best series premiere in almost three years in total viewers and strongest in more than two years in the 18-49 demo. In 7-day delayed viewing, the “Barmageddon” premiere was the best in USA history for an unscripted series.

Season one featured celebrity competitors Gwen Stefani, Sheryl Crow, Trace Adkins, Kane Brown, Lil Rel Howry, Malin Ackerman, and more going head-to-head in a series of classic bar games with a twist, including Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, and Sharts (“Shelton Darts”).

Season two promises a fresh crop of iconic celebrity favorites letting loose and a new set of outrageous games, upping the antics and intensifying the competition. With no shortage of heckling from Blake and Carson in front of a rowdy crowd, everyone is once again invited to the party at Ole Red Nashville