Sean Diddy Combs Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison

October 3, 2025 Sammi Turano Celebrity Scandals/Crime 0

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sentenced to 50 months (four years and two months) in prison. He was also fined $500,000 and ordered five years of supervised release once he is released from prison.

The news comes months after he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. At the time, he was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking charges.

He has been in jail for a year since his arrest and that will count as time served, as per Us Weekly.

 

This is a developing story.

 

 

