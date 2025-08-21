Dancing With The Stars Semi-Finals Recap for 11/12/18

Tonight is semi-finals night for ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Tonight, our final six couples will dance twice—one new dance and one judge’s choice,

Round One aka Dedication Round

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess have the salsa. They dedicate it to the fans that have rough them this far,

The dance has a wild concert feel to it. I feel like this is the most confident he has ever been on the show. He seems like he let it all out and had the time of his life. I just think it was a bit too short and that the extra dancers took away from an otherwise fun dance.

Len says he knows how to give them entertainment and fun.

Bruno thinks it looked like he crashed a Victoria’s Secret show.

Carrie Ann thinks he came a long way despite being off time.

Scores: 7-7-7=21 out of 30

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten do the waltz dedicated to Alan. The rain theme reminds me of Jana and Gleb’s dance from a few seasons ago. That being said, she proved that she belongs in the semi and regular finals with this dance. What a powerful performance.

Bruno thinks it was beautiful.

Carrie Ann calls them out on a lift, nut otherwise enjoyed it.

Len wanted to see more waltz in the routine.

Scores: 9-9-10=28 out of 30

Grocery Store Joe and Jenna Johnson dedicate their contemporary routine to the women in his life. It gets a bit awkward because it is a bit sensual, so he dedicates the night itself to his mom and grandma and the dance to his girlfriend Kendall. It is by far his best dance of the season because he just let go and let it all out.

Carrie Ann is impressed.

Len says he didn’t do much, but didn’t do much very well.

Bruno thinks it was efficient.

Scores: 8-7-7=22 out of 30

Juan Pablo di Pace and Cheryl Burke dance their Argentine Tango to his mom. She is a breast cancer survivor who beat the odds. He once again proved that he is in it to win it, but the best part was him hugging his mom at the end.

Len just gets up and leads the standing ovation.

Bruno thinks it was the best dance he’s seen on the show.

Carrie Ann thinks he was in a class of his own.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!!

Evanna Lynch and Keo Mostepe dedicate their contemporary dance to a friend of hers who died from ALS. I was in tears from start to finish—so touching and beautiful.

Bruno says it was flawless..

Carrie Ann calls her a warrior.

Len loved it.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!!!

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson end the first round with their Argentine Tango dedicated to his mom. This is by far the best Argentine Tango we have EVER seen on the show, including Juan Pablo’s. My jaw is on the floor from start to finish.

Carrie Ann thinks he just brought it.

Len loves how he stayed true to himself.

Bruno loved it.

Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30

Round 2: Judge’s Choice

Bobby and Sharna have Len choose their dance. He wants to see their jive and givers them pointers to make it better. I have to say, his advice paid off! The dance was even better the second time around. We not only got better dancing, but we got his personality in spades.

Len called it a walk on the wild side.

Bruno called it a job well done.

Carrie Ann thinks it was much better and we need more Bobby.

Scores: 8-8-8=24 out of 30

Alexis and Alan do their jive as per Bruno’s request. It has a Richard Simmons feel and I honestly don’t know what to do with any of this information. Ummmm….yeah…..it was a good dance, but the theme had me going whaaattttt?

Bruno compared them to rattlesnakes.

Carrie Ann loved it.

Len enjoyed it as well.

Scores: PERECT SCORE!!!

Grocery Store Joe and Jenna get mentored by Carrie Ann for they quickstep. It is certainly better than their first attempt and has kind of a Hollywood feel to it. I could not stop smiling throughout the whole dance.

Carrie Ann thinks he really brought it tonight.

Len thinks he improved.

Bruno thinks he did well.

Scores: 8-8-8=24 out of 30

Juan Pablo and Cheryl get mentored by Bruno for their salsa. WOW! He really brought it tonight. He just earned his way to the finals!

Bruno thinks it was fantastic.

Carrie Ann screams for joy for this dance.

Len likes that it was a proper salsa.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!!

Wait….another double elimination?

Evanna and Keo get mentored by Len for their foxtrot. WOW, if that was not their best dance of the season. Len brought out their best and it was incredible from start to finish,

Len is enjoyed it but gives them some more pointers to improve.

Bruno enjoyed it,

Carrie Ann was blown away.

Scores: 10-9-9=28 out of 30

The second round ends with Milo and Witney getting mentored by Carrie Ann for their cha cha cha. It is a wonderful way to end the night and the semi finals. He’s got such great talent and work ethic for a guy so young.

Carrie Ann liked it, but felt it was a bit wild.

Len loves the joy he has when he dances.

Bruno liked it.

Scores: 9-9-10=28 out of 30

Results: Joe and Jenna, Alexis and Alan and Juan Pablo and Cheryl are all in jeopardy with Joe and Jenna and Juan Pablo and Jenna going home. I think I woke up my neighbors…sorry! BUT WTF???

Finale next week! Stay tuned.