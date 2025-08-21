Dancing With The Stars: Las Vegas Night

“Las Vegas Night” – After taking in the music and culture of New York City on last night’s show, the 12 remaining couples are set to celebrate the allure of Sin City and take a gamble on dancing to some of the city’s most iconic songs as Las Vegas Night comes to “Dancing with the Stars,” live TUESDAY, OCT. 2 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

The dazzling opening number will feature the “Dancing with the Stars” pros and Vegas mainstays Blue Man Group performing to “Jackpot.” In addition, the creative collective from Blue Man Group’s performances will include two iconic pieces adapted from their nightly show at Luxor Hotel and Casino. The Blue Men’s performances will include “Electronic Drumbone,” an exciting and tubular percussion piece using a custom-built instrument, along with “Drum Finale Throw Down,” the tribal and colorful drumming performance for which the Blue Men are famous.

As a special treat, Boyz II Men will perform “Ladies Man” alongside DeMarcus and Lindsay, and “Dancing with the Stars” season nine champion Donny Osmond will serenade Danelle and Artem as he performs “Luck Be a Lady” alongside their dance.

Each couple will dance to a style they have not yet danced to, performing a salsa, quickstep, jive, jazz, foxtrot, samba, tango, paso doblé or cha cha, vying for America’s vote. There will be an elimination at the end of the night.

Each couple will dance to the following songs (in alphabetical order):

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten – Salsa – “Booty” by Jennifer Lopez featuring Iggy Azalea

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess – Quickstep – “That Old Black Magic” by Sammy Davis Jr.

Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev – Quickstep – “Luck Be a Lady” – live performance by Donny Osmond

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold – Quickstep – “Ladies Man” – live performance by Boyz II Men

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe – Jive – “Heat Wave” by Martha Reeves & The Vandellas

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson – Jazz – “The Gambler” by Kenny Rogers

John Schneider and Emma Slater – Jive – “King Creole” by Elvis Presley

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke – Foxtrot – “Why Don’t You Do Right?” by Peggy Lee

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber – Samba – “Copacabana (At the Copa)” by Barry Manilow

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson – Tango – “Ashes” by Celine Dion

Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy – Paso Doblé – “Storm from KÀ” by Cirque du Soleil

Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong – Cha Cha – “Circus” by Britney Spears

For Tuesday’s show, which airs at 8:00 p.m. EDT/7:00 p.m. CDT on Oct. 2, the eliminated couple will be determined based on that night’s judges’ scores, along with the previous night’s judges’ scores and viewer votes.

For Tuesday, viewers may cast their votes for their favorite “Dancing with the Stars” couples via phone and online at www.ABC.com, beginning from the start of the episode on the East Coast at 8:00 p.m. EDT/5:00 p.m. PDT and closing at 4:00 a.m. EDT/1:00 a.m. PDT on Wednesday.

Hosted by two-time Emmy-winning host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, “Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including head judge, Len Goodman, and dancers/choreographers Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

“Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios. Andrew Llinares and Ashley Edens-Shaffer are executive producers. The show is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC’s selected HDTV format, with 5.1 channel surround sound.