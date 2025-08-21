Dancing With The Stars: Most Memorable Year

“Most Memorable Night” – The 11 remaining celebrities stroll down memory lane and celebrate through dance a time in their lives that left a lasting impression, as Most Memorable Night comes to “Dancing with the Stars,” live on MONDAY, OCT. 8 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

Viewers will find out even more about the stars as each of them dances to recall their most memorable year. It’s always an emotionally packed night of personal stories and thrilling live performances. Some of the dances include DeMarcus celebrating the year he won the Super Bowl; Mary Lou reliving the year she won the Olympic gold medal after having an injury where doctors told her she would not be able to compete; Milo commemorating this year because that’s when his career started taking off, and he was chosen to compete on “Dancing with the Stars”; and Evanna reveling over the year she landed a role in the “Harry Potter” films.

Also on tonight’s show, breakout U.K. artist Calum Scott will be joined by vocal powerhouse and three-time GRAMMY® nominee Leona Lewis to perform a stirring rendition of his hit single, “You Are the Reason,” alongside Grocery Store Joe and Jenna. Each couple will perform a contemporary, Argentine tango, Viennese waltz, samba, waltz, rumba or jive, vying for America’s vote. There will be an elimination at the end of the night.

Each couple will dance to the following songs (in alphabetical order):

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten – Contemporary – “How to Save a Life” by Ray Chew Live

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess – Contemporary – “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman”

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold – Argentine Tango – “Lux Aeterna” by Clint Mansell & Kronos Quartet

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe – Viennese Waltz – “Hedwig’s Theme” by John Williams

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson – Viennese Waltz – “You are the Reason” featuring a live performance by Calum Scott and Leona Lewis

John Schneider and Emma Slater – Waltz – “Smile” by Ray Chew Live

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke – Samba – “Ni Tu Ni Yo” by Jennifer Lopez featuring Gente de Zona

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber – Viennese Waltz – “We are the Champions” by Ray Chew Live

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson – Jive – “Can You Do This” by Aloe Blacc

Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy – Rumba – “Love Someone” by Lukas Graham

Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong – Rumba – “2 On” by Tinashe

For Monday’s show, which airs at 8:00 p.m. EDT/7:00 p.m. CDT on Oct. 8, the eliminated couple will be determined based on that night’s judges’ scores, along with last Tuesday night’s viewer votes.

For week three, viewers may cast their votes for their favorite “Dancing with the Stars” couples via phone and online at www.ABC.com, beginning from the start of the episode on the East Coast at 8:00 p.m. EDT/5:00 p.m. PDT and closing at 4:00 a.m. EDT/1:00 a.m. PDT on Tuesday.

Hosted by two-time Emmy®-winning host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, “Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including head judge, Len Goodman, and dancers/choreographers Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

“Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios. Andrew Llinares and Ashley Edens-Shaffer are executive producers. The show is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC’s selected HDTV format, with 5.1 channel surround sound.