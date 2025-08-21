What to Watch: The Groomsman Trilogy

The Groomsmen First Look

The first chapter begins with Pete who crosses paths with Chelsea (Heather Hemmens, Come Fly with Me, Roswell, New Mexico), an adventurous traveling surgeon, at a wedding reception where she is maid of honor to Danny’s older sister. Pete and Chelsea’s initial encounter, marked by awkward charm and shared vulnerabilities, sparks an undeniable connection. However, the path to love is not without its obstacles. Chelsea’s international lifestyle and commitment to her work challenges the possibility of a future together, leaving them to navigate the complexities of a long-distance romance and the sacrifices it entails.

The Groomsmen Second Chances

The next chapter finds Danny, an assistant baseball coach, who becomes inspired by Pete and Chelsea’s wedding when he finally realizes he has always loved “the one right in front of him,” his ‘other’ best friend and business manager, Zack (Alexandar Lincoln, Doctors, Everything I Know About Love). The timing has never been right for Danny and Zack to have a romantic relationship and just when Danny is ready to admit his newfound feelings to Zack, Zack has an announcement to share of his own – he’s engaged! Danny self-proclaims to be the best man ever and helps plan Zack’s wedding in Greece. Through unexpected twists, their story delivers an exploration of the thin line between friendship and love and how perfectly perfect timing can be.

The Groomsmen Last Dance

The third chapter picks up a few months after Danny’s story concludes when Jackson, a dedicated father, successful social media agent, and proclaimed bachelor-for-life in their friend group, temporarily relocates to Italy to be closer to his 14-year-old daughter, Betty (Chloe Raphael, Bodies, Thomas & Friends: All Engines). Struggling with how to co-parent a teen who is finding her own independence in a new country, a business that is managing itself and being without his friends, Jackson immerses himself in the local culture and unexpectedly meets local Italian café owner, Gabriella (Elena Rusconi, 6 Underground, Medici). Jackson is not interested in love again, but Pete, Danny, and Betty see the romantic spark between Jackson and Gabriella. Jackson begins to realize what everyone else sees – that everyone is worthy of a second chance at love.

Stars: B.J. Britt, Heather Hemmens, Jonathan Bennett, Tyler Hynes, Alexander Lincoln

Directed by: Ron Oliver

Executive Producers: Jonathan Bennett, Tyler Hynes

Stars: Jonathan Bennett, Alexander Lincoln, Tyler Hynes, B.J. Britt

Directed by: Ron Oliver

Executive Producers: Jonathan Bennett, Tyler Hynes

Stars: Tyler Hynes, Elena Rusconi, Jonathan Bennett, B.J. Britt

Directed by: Ron Oliver

Executive Producers: Jonathan Bennett, Tyler Hynes