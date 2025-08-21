Food Network Thanksgiving Specials

Food Network announces their Thanksgiving themed shows.

WORST COOKS IN AMERICA: THANKSGIVING REDEMPTION: Airing Sunday, November 11th at 10:00pm ET/PT

DESCRIPTION | Chefs Anne Burrell and Tyler Florence welcome back four former Boot Camp recruits in Worst Cooks in America: Thanksgiving Redemption. The much-improved recruits team up to make a Thanksgiving feast for the chance to win a brand-new suite of kitchen appliances and culinary redemption.

BAREFOOT CONTESSA COOK LIKE A PRO: THANKSGIVING SIDES: Airing Saturday, November 17th at 8:00pm ET/PT

DESCRIPTION | Ina Garten’s favorite part of the Thanksgiving meal is the side dishes, and she’s leaving no vegetable unturned for sides that steal the spotlight on Barefoot Contessa Cook Like A Pro: Thanksgiving Sides. Ina’s dishes include Mushroom and Leek Bread Pudding with Homemade Gravy and Cranberry Fruit Conserve to Haricots Verts with Dill and Hazelnuts and three of her own twists on Classic Mashed Potatoes. She also highlights some cool, side-inspired table setting ideas and asks her friends Jennifer Garner and Nigella Lawson to share their own must-have Thanksgiving sides.

MACY’S THANKSGIVING CAKE SPECTACULAR: Airing Sunday, November 18th at 8:00pm ET/PT

DESCRIPTION | Witness all the incredible cake creations as four of the country’s best cake artists come together to design culinary masterpieces that pay tribute to the beloved Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons and floats. Featuring Buddy Valastro, Yolanda Gampp and Susan Tercero as judges, one cake artist will take home the ultimate honor for best in show, while walking away with $25,000 for the holidays.

Also: Sunday November 18th, viewers can tune into Food Network to enjoy Thanksgiving-themed episodes of daytime favorites including Girl Meets Farm at 11am, Giada’s Holiday Handbook at 11:30am, and all-new series Martina’s Table at 12pm. In primetime,Martha Stewart hosts holiday special Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular premiering at 8pm. Then, at 9pm catch the finale of Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge, when host Giada De Laurentiis, and judges Alex Guarnaschelli, Carla Hall and Christian Petroni determine which chef heads into the holiday with the $25,000 grand prize and bragging rights.