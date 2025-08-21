Dancing With The Stars Juniors Disney Night Recap

“Disney Night” – The nine remaining celebrity kids will transform into some of the most magical Disney characters from their favorite Disney films and celebrate the magnificence of “Disney Night” on “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors,” SUNDAY, OCT. 21 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

Each couple will perform to songs from beloved Disney films, including the animated classics “The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Moana,” as well as the Disney•Pixar animated features “Coco” and “Toy Story,” and more! Each couple will perform a foxtrot, jive, samba, contemporary, jazz or Charleston. At the end of the night, there will be an elimination. The studio audience vote is combined with the judges’ scores to determine who goes home at the end of each episode.

Each couple will dance to the following songs (in alphabetical order):

Akash Vukoti and Kamri Peterson (mentored by Witney Carson) – Jive – “Zero to Hero” from “Hercules”

Ariana Greenblatt and Artyon Celestine (mentored by Brandon Armstrong) – Samba – “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride” from “Lilo & Stitch”

Honey Boo Boo and Tristan Ianiero (mentored by Artem Chigvintsev) – Foxtrot – “Something There” from “Beauty and the Beast”

Jason Maybaum and Elliana Walmsley (mentored by Emma Slater) –Foxtrot – “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story”

Mackenzie Ziegler and Sage Rosen (mentored by Gleb Savchenko) –Contemporary – “Colors of the Wind” from “Pocahontas”

Mandla Morris and Brightyn Brems (mentored by Cheryl Burke) – Jazz – “Un Poco Loco” from “Coco”

Miles Brown and Rylee Arnold (mentored by Lindsay Arnold) –Charleston – “One Jump Ahead” from “Aladdin”

Sky Brown and JT Church (mentored by Alan Bersten) –Contemporary – “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana”

Sophia Pippen and Jake Monreal (mentored by Sasha Farber) – Samba – “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from “The Little Mermaid”

Hosted by “Dancing with the Stars” season 25’s Mirrorball Trophy winner Jordan Fisher and finalist Frankie Muniz, “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors” is a fresh take on an established favorite in which 12 celebrity kids are partnered with professional junior ballroom dancers to perform choreographed routines that are judged by Emmy® Award-winning choreographer Mandy Moore, professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy and “Dancing with the Stars: Athletes” champion, Adam Rippon.

“Dancing with the Stars: Juniors” is produced by BBC Studios. Andrew Llinares and Ashley Edens-Shaffer are executive producers. The show is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC’s selected HDTV format, with 5.1 channel surround sound. This program carries a TV-PG parental guideline.