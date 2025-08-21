Dancing With The Stars: NYC Night

“New York City Night” – The 12 remaining couples take a bite out of the Big Apple and dance to iconic songs from the city that never sleeps, as New York City Night comes to “Dancing with the Stars,” live, MONDAY, OCT. 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

The night begins with a dazzling opening number featuring the “Dancing with the Stars” pros and New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck dancing to the iconic song “On Broadway,” choreographed by the show’s own Emmy®-winning Mandy Moore. Also, Sarah Bockel, who is currently starring in the National Tour of the Tony® and GRAMMY® Award-winning musical “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” as Carole King, will perform live in the ballroom alongside Mary Lou and Sasha.

Each couple will dance to a style they have not yet danced to, performing an Argentine tango, foxtrot, cha cha, samba, Charleston, quickstep or waltz, vying for America’s vote. There will not be an elimination at the end of the night, but the judges’ scores and viewer votes from New York City Night will factor into the elimination of one couple on Tuesday’s show.

Each couple will dance to the following songs (in alphabetical order):

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten – Argentine Tango – “Swan Lake” by Ray Chew Live

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess – Foxtrot – “Theme from New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra

Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev – Cha Cha – “Welcome to New York” by Taylor Swift

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold – Foxtrot – “Boy from New York City” by The Manhattan Transfer

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe – Samba – “Can’t Touch It” by Ricki-Lee

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson – Foxtrot – “New York State of Mind” by Matt Beilis

John Schneider and Emma Slater – Charleston – “New York’s My Home” by Sammy Davis Jr.

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke – Quickstep – “42nd Street” by Cherry Poppin’ Daddies

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber – Waltz – “A Natural Woman” – live performance by Sarah Bockel from the Broadway show “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson – Charleston – “Living in New York City” by Robin Thicke

Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy – Cha Cha – “Uptown Girl” by Billy Joel

Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong – Argentine Tango – “New Dorp. New York” by SBTRKT featuring Ezra Koenig

For Monday, viewers may cast their votes for their favorite “Dancing with the Stars” couples via phone and online at www.ABC.com, beginning from the start of the episode on the East Coast at 8:00 p.m. EDT/5:00 p.m. PDT and closing at 4:00 a.m. EDT/1:00 a.m. PDT on Tuesday.

Hosted by two-time Emmy-winning host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, “Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including head judge, Len Goodman, and dancers/choreographers Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

“Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios. Andrew Llinares and Ashley Edens-Shaffer are executive producers. The show is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC’s selected HDTV format, with 5.1 channel surround sound.