RJ Decker Finale Recap for 4/28/2026

The RJ Decker finale on ABC opens with RJ being questioned by police about his camera being stolen and the fight that resulted from it…leading to his arrest.

In present day, Emi and RJ are ready for him to make his next move. They meet with Mel, Wish and Catherine, where they tell the story about his arrest, release and everything Victor has done since….and how he was the one behind Lucas doing the robbery.

Everything was over pictures RJ took about a mob hit that Victor may have been involved in….which Emi had sent to someone for safekeeping.

Catherine goes over notes from the articles she worked on for the case, while Mel looks into the police evidence. RJ then drops the bombshell that the break in was connected to the case as well.

Wish looks into things in his end and they discuss what to do to keep RJ protected. He wants to help Emi get the SD drive with the photos Emi passed on, but RJ wants to do it on his own.

Mel questions one of Victor’s cronies while RJ pays off a bartender not to report anything he may see with Lucas.

Lucas gets RJ the drive and tells him to be careful. As RJ and Emi look through the photos and try to figure out what Victor wanted, they have a heart-to-heart about the whole re-entry into the world after the whole case and how hard this has been on them.

Catherine calls, saying a neighbor is complaining about the trailer in the driveway and that she is questioning someone connected to Peter, the person killed in the mob hit.

Victor and his minion get into it with lots of threats to go around.

Steven, the one connected to Peter, is questioned and doesn’t seem to know anything, but then panics and tries to leave, claiming illness. It isn’t until Catherine tells him about Peter’s good side that he hired someone to kill Peter when he was addicted to drugs.

RJ continues to investigate since Peter’s murder was not connected to Victor after all. Mel goes to talk to him and give him food. They connect Ray the minion to the case….and wonder if there was a second crime that took place that night.

Ray is questioned and connected to the murder of someone named Jessica….which was initially deemed a suicide. Victor had wanted her to work on a project and she said no, which could have led to her murder. Ray is not in trouble yet….but he could be later.

Ray storms off, but not before he tells them to say hi to Emi.

Emi questions Bruce, who offers to help with Jessica’s case, but he wants her to be careful.

Wish is on a stakeout while Emi and RJ discuss their relationship. He calls RJ and tells him what is going on, only being told to stay put. He doesn’t listen and sees that Ray has been shot and killed….but not before he tells Wish about the thumb drive.

Wish tells Emi about the thumb drive and connect Victor to the murder, thinking he probably thought Ray knew more about Jessica than he thought. Emi confronts Victor while RJ looks for the drive. Catherine is on the lookout and helping RJ crack open the safe…..which has Victor’s birthday as the code.

RJ calls Wish, who tells him to run since the cops are after him and his new CRO turned him in thanks to Victor. He gives him a number so he can get help and protection to prevent him from going to prison.

RJ meets with Emi and they see that the drive has Jessica’s work, which was done on Bruce’s buildings. They have no idea why Victor had this drive and killed for it.

RJ tells Emi about what her father did….and how he plans on surrendering himself. As he looks deeper into the drive, they realize Bruce is the one who killed Jessica….and Ray was there for clean up…..all over Jessica finding a fatal flaw in the building she was working on and Bruce not wanting to pull the brakes on the project.

There is not enough evidence to get him on Jessica’s murder, but they can get him for Ray’s. Bruce confesses to everything.

Victor is arrested and tells RJ he will go free but RJ will not. RJ says that is not the case and he was free an hour ago….and it is all over……

Everyone celebrates at the bar…..even though Victor also got out of prison. Emi and RJ talk about it and how she feels about the whole situation.

The bar party continues…..while Victor has a drink…..and is killed……

Season is over……