ABC Announces Summer 2025 Schedule

ABC announced its summer premiere dates, which includes the highly anticipated return of “Bachelor in Paradise,” alongside a slate of high-stakes, fan-favorite game shows including a new iteration of “Match Game” hosted by Martin Short.

Kicking off the summer, the 10th season of “Bachelor in Paradise” begins MONDAY, JULY 7, featuring cast members from across the franchise including Goldens joining the beach for the first time.

“Celebrity Family Feud” has been renewed for season 11 and premieres THURSDAY, JULY 10, with host Steve Harvey, followed by new episodes of “Press Your Luck,” featuring Elizabeth Banks.

Jimmy Kimmel hosts “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire,” beginning WEDNESDAY, JULY 23, followed by the revival of “Match Game” hosted by comedy legend Martin Short.

As previously announced, “The 2025 ESPYS Presented by Capital One” returns to ABC live WEDNESDAY, JULY 16, and will feature some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. A host will be announced at a later date.

SCHEDULE:

Airdates are as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific). All programming will stream the next day on Hulu.

MONDAY, JULY 7

8:00-10:01 p.m. “Bachelor in Paradise” (season premiere)

THURSDAY, JULY 10

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Family Feud” (season premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Press Your Luck” (new episodes)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 16

8:00-11:00 p.m. “The 2025 ESPYS Presented by Capital One” (exclusively broadcast on ABC)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 23

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” (season premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Match Game” (series premiere)

Information on the series/specials below.

BACHELOR IN PARADISE

Breakout fan favorites from “The Bachelor” franchise are heading to a new paradise in Costa Rica for a second (or third) shot at love, hoping to turn a summer fling into something real. With Jesse Palmer returning as host, Wells Adams mixing drinks as bartender, and Hannah Brown heading up Paradise Relations while bringing the bubbly from the all-new Champagne Lounge, this season is raising the bar on romance, with every detail perfectly shaken, stirred and sparkling. Plus, in a series first, fan favorites from the Golden seasons are joining the fun, proving once again that age is just a number as they bring their experience, and a little extra spice, to show the younger crowd how it’s done.

“Bachelor in Paradise” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Scott Teti serves as executive producer.

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD

Hosted by stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, the iconic game show features celebrities, along with their family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win $25,000 for a charity of their choice.

“Celebrity Family Feud” is produced by Fremantle. Myeshia Mizuno is the showrunner and executive producer.

THE ESPYS

Every year, “The ESPYS” hosts top celebrities from sports and entertainment who come together to commemorate the past year by recognizing major athletic achievements, reliving unforgettable moments, and saluting the leading performers and performances. “The ESPYS” also helps raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS in 1993. “The 2025 ESPYS Presented by Capital One” will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and is co-produced by ESPN and Full Day Productions.

MATCH GAME

Hosted by Martin Short, “Match Game” features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000 as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank.

“Match Game” is produced by FremantleMedia North America (FMNA), with Martin Short and Alycia Rossiter serving as executive producers.

PRESS YOUR LUCK

Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, “Press Your Luck” is a game of wits, strategy and high stakes as contestants compete for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. During each game of “Press Your Luck,” three contestants battle each other, answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, which could take all their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant then moves on to the bonus round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win $1 million.

“Press Your Luck” is produced by Fremantle. The show is executive produced by Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner.

WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE

Hosted by late-night’s Jimmy Kimmel, “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” features pairs of celebrity contestants playing together in the hopes of winning $1 million for the charity of their choice.

“Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” is executive produced by Michael Davies and Jimmy Kimmel. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Embassy Row and Kimmelot.

