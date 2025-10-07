Show Renewals for 2025

We are knee deep in the 2024-2025 TV season, which means we are slowly but surely getting to see what shows are being renewed and which ones are being cancelled. Here is a list of what has been renewed so far:

Updating list:

ABC:

Abbott Elementary

America’s Funniest Home Videos

American Idol

Celebrity Jeopardy

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Dancing With the Stars

Golden Bachelor

Grey’s Anatomy

High Potential

Shark Tank

Shifting Gears

The Rookie

Will Trent

9-1-1

CBS:

Elsbeth

FBI

Fire Country

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage

Ghosts (2 seasons)

Hollywood Squares

Matlock

NCIS

NCIS: Origins

NCIS: Sydney

Survivor

The Amazing Race

The Neighborhood (final season)

Tracker

Watson

FOX:

American Dad (returns to Fox)

Animal Control

Bob’s Burgers

Doc

Family Guy

Going Dutch

Krapopolis

Masterchef

Murder in a Small Town

Next Level Chef (2 seasons)

The Cleaning Lady

The Masked Singer

The Simpsons

Universal Basic Guys



NBC:

Brilliant Minds

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago PD

Happy’s Place

Law and Order

Law and Order: SVU

St. Denis Medical

The Hunting Party