Originally posted on January 21, 2025 @ 6:25 pm
Show Renewals for 2025
We are knee deep in the 2024-2025 TV season, which means we are slowly but surely getting to see what shows are being renewed and which ones are being cancelled. Here is a list of what has been renewed so far:
Updating list:
ABC:
Abbott Elementary
America’s Funniest Home Videos
American Idol
Celebrity Jeopardy
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Dancing With the Stars
Golden Bachelor
Grey’s Anatomy
High Potential
Shark Tank
Shifting Gears
The Rookie
Will Trent
9-1-1
CBS:
Elsbeth
FBI
Fire Country
Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage
Ghosts (2 seasons)
Hollywood Squares
Matlock
NCIS
NCIS: Origins
NCIS: Sydney
Survivor
The Amazing Race
The Neighborhood (final season)
Tracker
Watson
FOX:
American Dad (returns to Fox)
Animal Control
Bob’s Burgers
Doc
Family Guy
Going Dutch
Krapopolis
Masterchef
Murder in a Small Town
Next Level Chef (2 seasons)
The Cleaning Lady
The Masked Singer
The Simpsons
Universal Basic Guys
NBC:
Brilliant Minds
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Chicago PD
Happy’s Place
Law and Order
Law and Order: SVU
St. Denis Medical
The Hunting Party