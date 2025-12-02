Full House Star Dave Coulier Reveals New Cancer Diagnosis

Sad news for Full House fans. Dave Coulier, who played Joey on the hit nineties sitcom and spinoff Fuller House, has announced that he has received a new cancer diagnosis after previously beating stage 3 non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Dave discussed his recent diagnosis on Today this morning. He explained he was recently diagnosed with p16 squamous carcinoma, which is a type of head and neck cancer, during a checkup and PET scan.

“Totally unrelated to the previous cancer that I had,” he said. “So in October of this year, I went in for a PET scan, just a routine check-up and something flared on the PET scan. It turned out that I have P16 squamous carcinoma at the base of my tongue. So I said to the doctors, I said, ‘Well, did this happen because of the lymphoma?’ And they said, ‘Totally unrelated.’”

He says that he is undergoing treatment and that this type of cancer is ‘totally treatable’

TVGrapevine sends well-wishes to Dave during this time!