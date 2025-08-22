Recaps TV News

Steelers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown Appeared on The Masked Singer

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on January 3, 2019 @ 9:56 am

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was the first celebrity reveal on the new Fox show The Masked Singer. The show premiered last night and showed several singers whose identities were hidden in various forms.

Here is a look at Antonio, who was disguised as a hippo.

PERFORMANCE:

https://youtu.be/TuI0rAB_G_0

UNMASKING:

Tune in next week for more reveals. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9pm on Fox!

