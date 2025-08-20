America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/19/2025

It is the first night of live shows on NBC’s America’s Got Talent! Terry Crews hosts, while Simon Cowell, Mel B, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel judge.

Sofia will choose one act to move to the finals via the Golden Buzzer.

Lightwire: They were one of Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer acts. Tonight, they have a rainforest theme and dance around with animals while telling the story of the South American ecosystem. It is so beautiful and moving that I cannot think of how they can top this act.

The judges think it is a spectacular act and think they will have no problem making it to the next round.

Charity Lockhart: She was one of Mel B’s Golden Buzzer acts. She does a rendition of Elvis’s Can’t Help Falling in Love. Somehow, she makes it her own and sound like a whole different song. WOW!

Howie isn’t a fan, but the other judges think that America will love her.

Phobias: This is a horror clown magic act that do magic tricks while dressed as, you guessed it, clowns. It is a basic performance involving Rubix cubes and worms that neither Mel B nor Simon like, so they buzz them.

However, Howie and Sofia seem to like it.

Citilimitz: Tonight, they sing Cry Me a River by Justin Timberlake. It reminds me of nineties boy band with the harmonies and look and I think they will appeal to the teen girl audience once they become more well known.

The judges aren’t quite as impressed this time around, although Mel B did enjoy the harmonies.

Sirca Marea: They are a married acrobatic act who perform on platforms doing somersaults, twists and other impressive dance moves in the air.

The judges think they are epic, amazing and sexy

Steve Ray Ladson: He is a country singer who plays the banjo while singing an original song. He has charisma and sexiness for days and is so good that Sofia gives him her Golden Buzzer.

Loco Pop Familia: They are dressed like cats and do a routine to the song Mickey. It is weird, cute and fun all at the same time. There is something so endearing about them that I can’t help but smile.

The judges think they are fun and appreciate their work.

Shuler King: He drives up in a hearse because he is a funeral director! Tonight, he jokes about his dad, dead bodies and the two of them bonding over it when he was twelve. It is hysterical and I hope he makes it to the next round.

The judges love him and fine him hilarious.

Jourdan Blue: He was Howie’s Golden Buzzer. Tonight, he takes on Biblical by Calum Scott. WOW, he sounds like an angel. He’s got the look, charisma and voice to go far in this competition and beyond. I just adore him! Also, he is performing this with a stomach bug. Poor guy, I hope he feels better.

The judges think he is a rock star and has the potential to win.

B Unique: This is a horror dance act. If Phobias and a dance troupe combined, this would be it. They do so many forms of dance and performing that it is hard to keep up, but somehow it still works. They’ve not only got talent, but they have creativity in spades…especially since it is all done by computer screens.

Simon thinks they could have done more, but the others love them!

Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras: The band reminds me of a high school talent show act. They are cute and fun, but I can barely hear them singing. It isn’t their fault, but at least the dancing made up for it.

Simon buzzed them and Sofia was not a fan of the sound, but Howie and Mel B say they made them smile.

Results tomorrow. Stay tuned.