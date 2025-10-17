40 by 40 With Sammi: Item 21, Recipe 16

My sixteenth recipe is DONE! I cannot believe how fast this item on my bucket list is going….I still have a lot more to do, but slowly but surely it will get done. (And don’t call me Shirley!) I have two planned for this weekend and more for when I visit my mom next week, so stay tuned!

This recipe was actually one of the easiest on the list…and one of the cheapest. It was his Eastside cheese quesadillas and all you need to prep them are flour (or corn) tortillas, shredded cheese (I used mozzarella and cheddar, but use whatever you would like!), butter for frying, lime, cilantro and avocado. Put cheese in tortilla, fold in half, fry and serve with the lime, cilantro and avocado. Easy peasy!

The dipping sauce was just as easy, just mix mayo, sour cream and sriracha together in a bowl, adjusting the spice to your liking.

I admit I swapped out the Monterey Jack for mozzarella only because that is what I prefer and what I had on hand, but the beauty of this recipe is you can adjust it as you see fit. It is also a good one for busy people who want an easy dinner in minutes. Add veggies and some rice or beans and you are set!

Stay tuned for the next recipe!