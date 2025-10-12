40 by 40 With Sammi: Item 21, Recipe 8

October 11, 2025 Sammi Turano 40 by 40 0

Originally posted on May 5, 2020 @ 9:06 pm

Another day, another recipe! Today I went the simple route and made the Good Good Green Beans. I had initially intended to make the salmon, but life happened so I decided to do the KISS method when it came to doing a recipe tonight. For those of you not in the know, the KISS method is Keep It Simple Stupid. (The rest of my meal was beans and rice my SIL made.)

The green bean recipe is quite simple. All you do is boil some salted water, add your green beans (I made about a pound or so) and cook for 3-4 minutes, leaving them a bit crunchy.

Then you drain them and sauté in melted butter with lemon zest, salt and pepper for another 3-4 minutes. Simple, healthy and delicious.

The only thing I would do different is add more spices, only because I prefer my food a bit more seasoned.

More recipes coming soon, stay tuned.

 

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. 40 by 40 With Sammi: Recipes 17 and 18
  2. 40 by 40 With Sammi: Item 21, Recipe 19
  3. 40 by 40 With Sammi: Item 21, Recipe 20
  4. 40 by 40 With Sammi: Item 21, Recipe 20
See also  40 by 40 Bucket List Challenge Item 23: Take A Class Out Of My Comfort Zone
About Sammi Turano 7412 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*