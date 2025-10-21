40 by 40 With Sammi: Item 21, Recipe 20

Originally posted on July 5, 2020 @ 7:42 pm

It has been a LONG time since I have done an update on this, even though I have done a TON of cooking for this bucket list item over the last month. However, life has gotten in the way and I have not really had the chance to do a proper update. I have five more recipes in the can, but will do them one at a time to make it easier.

The first one was Snoop’s mashed potatoes, or as he calls them, MOP Mash Out Potatoes. Not to toot my own horn, but I do make decent mashed potatoes. However, it is a very basic dish, so I don’t mind making tweaks to my recipe. (Actually, if I am being honest, my best guy friend makes the BEST mashed potatoes I’ve ever had, tied with my mom’s.)

Anyway, this is a pretty basic recipe. Boil 4 lbs of peeled and Russet or Yukon gold potatoes in salted water and drain when tender. Using the same pot, melt 4 tbs of butter and add 2 1/2 cups of heavy cream and 1/2 cup of mayo, mixing until combined. Add the potatoes and mash, seasoning with salt and pepper.

Now, I never would have thought to use mayo, but it gave the potatoes a creamier texture. You can also adjust the recipe depending on how many people you are serving.

