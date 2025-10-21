40 by 40 With Sammi: Item 21, Recipe 20

Recipe 21 is in the books. I actually cooked this one for my mom a few weeks ago when I was visiting and it came out great. As a woman with Italian blood, pasta is one of my favorite foods and I am always looking for new ways to make it into a meal.

While this particular dish is more of a basic spaghetti and meatballs meal, it is done slightly differently that I am used to making.

The pasta is cooked in salted, boiling water as per usual. However, for this recipe, you make your meatballs with ground meat, bread crumbs, egg, Parmesan cheese, parsley, salt and pepper. Combine ingredients and divide meat into small meatballs. Fry in the pot you plan o using for the sauce until it is brown. Remove and set aside.

Add olive oil to pan to cook onion and garlic (use as much or as little as you would like) Add two cans of whole tomatoes, sugar, a bay leaf, salt, pepper and Italian spices. (I use the Tone’s spaghetti spice mix)Simmer for 30 minutes.

Add tomato paste and meatballs, simmering for another 30 minutes. When the pasta is done, combine with sauce and meatballs. Serve with more cheese and bread.

This one is actually a bit more complicated than mine. I usually use homemade tomato sauce and put the meatballs directly in the sauce from the beginning to get more flavor. However, this way is another fun variation to try on occasion.

More coming soon, stay tuned.