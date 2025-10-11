40 By 40 With Sammi Item 21: Recipes 4 and 5

Originally posted on April 26, 2020 @ 8:25 pm

Thanks to the quarantine and having all the ingredients for two of the recipes in my house (pure luck, BTW), I was able to complete two recipes this weekend. One was a total success, the other….not so much. However, I know how to make it better for next time.

Let’s begin with the not-so-good, shall we? This was the Billionaires Bacon, which WOULD have been successful had I not overcooked the darn thing. I even cooked it for the lower amount of time that was recommended, but it still burned. Next time, I will either fry it or cook it for less time in the oven.

All you do for this one is cover the bacon with a mixture of brown sugar, red pepper flakes and cracked black pepper. Bake at 400 degrees for 25-30 minutes and you’re done. I baked it for 25 minutes and it burned, so next time I will have to adjust the temperature. I will say though, the pieces I did eat were pretty tasty!

The second recipe I did was the Roll’s Royce PB Chocolate Chip Cookies. I obviously cannot do the recipe word for word, but to paraphrase, you need 1 1/2 cup flour, 1 tsp baking soda, 1/2 tsp salt, 2 sticks of butter at room temperature, 1/2 cup each of peanut butter, light brown sugar and granulated sugar, 1 egg, 1 tsp vanilla extract, and 2 cups (or one bag) of chocolate chips. Mix everything together with a wooden spoon or hand mixer, place tablespoons of dough on the cooking sheet and bake for 8-10 minutes at 375 degrees. Let cookies cool and enjoy.

This might actually be my new favorite recipe and my new go-to for cookie parties.

More coming soon, stay tuned.

