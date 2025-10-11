The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 1/29/2025

-Part two of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion opens with Lisa still defending herself over her actions against Bronwyn and Gwen. Todd is still angry Lisa would do something to hurt his stepdaughter.

-Meredith calls Angie out on talking poorly of her and spreading lies, the exact thing Angie accused Meredith of doing for two years. She is also upset that people make fun of her for living in a rental.

-Okay, this podcast issue is so stupid. Andy is right, the question Shawn was asked was leading and he answered the way he thought was right at the time. Shawn tries to explain and apologize, but Meredith keeps defending herself and saying Monica said she didn’t say anything. I am so confused about this entire thing.

-Apparently, there is proof that Meredith said stuff, so justice for Angie and Shawn? What is this even about? I am so confused!

-Andy wants to change the subject, but Meredith won’t let the mouse go and threatens to walk out.

-Apparently, this is all about that rumor about Shawn last season that Monica told Angie about, first saying Meredith said it and then saying she heard it on the streets.

-Lisa claims that this circle jerk thing about Shawn was an analogy.

-Whitney apologizes to John about the mean text about his and Lisa’s threesome, which never happened.

-Justin regrets not defending Whitney when Seth yelled PROOF BIATCH to her. Seth claims he had too much to drink and he was fired up about this podcast stuff. He apologizes to Whitney in a kind of weird way that confuses everyone.

-Seth is also mad that Angie (?) called Meredith a bitch and he will always defend her.

-Bronwyn explains her affair allegations against Todd, which is more or less that they were in a bad time years ago. I am still confused about the emotional affair and why Lisa is so upset.

-Lisa and Meredith are upset the other ladies talk about their alleged affairs, which leads to another argument with Bronwyn.

-Everyone keeps yelling at each other to the point where Andy keeps screaming OPA and BESOS (the safe words) to get them to shut up.

-Seth does annual reviews of their marriage and it must be 51% average to be considered good. He also admits they have a commuter marriage, which Todd understands since he and Bronwyn have the same kind of marriage.

-Seth’s side chick is his hand…and the other hand.

-Mary getting all this support from fans about Robert Jr’s struggle with addiction is amazing. The two of them wanted to talk about it on camera to help at least one person who is also struggling. She says she was in shock by what she learned and that it was heartbreaking.

-Robert Jr. went through rehab and has been working on changing his life. He goes to AA meetings and has developed a good support system.

-Andy brings up how Robert Jr. felt like a stain, causing everyone to cry. Angie hugs Mary as she continues to sob.

-The more Mary talks about Robert Jr. feeling like a stain and not being able to help, the more I cry.

-Robert Sr. is glad they aired this on the show and is proud of Mary for being such a good mom.

-The ladies commend Mary on being a good mom and being someone Robert Jr. can come to when he was struggling.

-Angie talks about her friendship with Mary and cries.

-Whitney cries as well and talks about watching the episode with her kids and how they now understand why she doesn’t talk to her father. She thinks the episode really helped with her family.

-Mary thinks this season was different for her because Angie became such a close friend.

-Mary also loves Meredith, but it is a different kind of friendship.

-Meredith brings out a list of grievances and airs them for all to hear…because this is now Festivus, I guess?

-Angie thinks Meredith goes low sometimes, which leads to people getting attacked.

-Meredith says she felt as if Mary used her at one point and then realizes she was wrong. They hug it out.

-More next week, stay tuned.