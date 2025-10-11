40 by 40 With Sammi: Item 21, Recipe 7

Happy Sunday! I had some extra time today, so I decided to make another recipe for Item 21 on my 40 by 40 With Sammi Bucket List Challenge. I wasn’t sure if I was going to do anything today, but since I had all the ingredients in the house, decided to make the brownies in Snoop Dogg’s book From Crook to Cook. (No, there are no ‘herbal refreshments’ added or even listed in the ingredients.)

The recipe is called Bow Wow Brownies with Ice Cream. He does not have an ice cream recipe, but I did make homemade ice cream with my new favorite toy—an electric ice cream maker.

First the brownie recipe (paraphrased as usual): Mix 2/3 cup flour with 1/4 tsp of baking soda and 1/2 tsp of salt and set aside.

Mix 2 tbs of milk with 1/2 cup sugar and 3 tbs butter. Allow to boil and add 1 1/2 cups of chocolate chips (I use semi sweet mixed with 60% dark chocolate) and mix until melted.

Mix in 2 eggs and 1/2 tsp of vanilla and add flour mixture. Stir until blended.

Put in greased brownie pan (I have a pre-portioned pan I use) and sprinkle more chocolate chips on top.

Bake at 325 for 20-30 minutes. Let cool and serve with ice cream.

Ice cream recipe (my own):

Mix 1 cup whole milk, one cup heavy cream, 2 tsp vanilla and 1/2 of sugar in a chilled electric ice cream maker. (I have the Nostalgia brand and let it chill for at least 24-48 hours)

Put top on and turn on, allowing to churn for 20-30 minutes or until you get desired consistency.

Serve immediately or put in freezer.

There you have it! Super fun, super easy and super delicious! More pictures are on my social media pages.

Stay tuned for more on this challenge!