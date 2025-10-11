40 by 40 With Sammi: Item 21, Recipe 6

I made yet another recipe for Item 21 in my 40 by 40 bucket list challenge. It was another breakfast one, but delicious nonetheless. It is called Ashford and Simpson Eggs and is quite simple and budget friendly.

As always, I have to paraphrase the recipe because of copyright laws. I actually halved the recipe because it is only for one person, but you can adjust it to adjust for how many people are eating.

All you need are eggs (I used 4), milk (I used 3 tbs), butter (2 tbs for the pan), cheese (as much as you’d like), salt and pepper.

Mix the eggs, milk and spices in a bowl. Melt butter in a pan at med-high heat and add mixture when butter is melted. Move edges of eggs to the middle, forming waves. Repeat until eggs are set.

Remove heat and add cheese. Wait 1-2 minutes until cheese melts. Serve immediately.

This is my new favorite way to eat eggs. Fluffy, cheesy and simple….what more can one want? I also added hot sauce to mine for a little extra kick. There is nothing I would change about this, save for the portion size.

I am not sure what is next on this one, I have the green beans, so I might do that tomorrow or Monday as part of my lunch or dinner. Stay tuned.