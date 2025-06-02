ABC Announces Plans for General Hospital’s 60th Anniversary

ABC’s Emmy® Award-winning daytime drama “General Hospital” will celebrate its 60th anniversary on April 1, 2023. To honor the milestone, the network is set to present the cast and crew with a stage dedication on the Prospect Studios lot, permanently commemorating the show’s legacy and serving as a reminder of the history that has been made in that very spot.

The show will kick off its anniversary programming at the end of March with a special episode honoring the late Sonya Eddy, who played “GH” head nurse Epiphany Johnson on the series since 2006. Then, the beloved Nurses Ball returns starting the week of April 3, a fictional glamorous charity event complete with red-carpet fashion and musical performances from the illustrious citizens of Port Charles dedicated to HIV/AIDS awareness. This marks the first time the Nurses Ball has aired since 2020. The festivities will then continue as icons of Port Charles unite to stop a legendary threat from the past. Jane Elliot is set to reprise her role as the legendary Tracy Quartermaine in April.

The ABC daytime soap opera has depicted the ongoing lives of the diverse and evolving citizens of Port Charles, New York. While delivering romance and the high-flying adventure for which soaps are often known, “GH” has regularly capitalized on its setting to present stories that speak to and enrich viewers’ lived experiences around the country.

In 2022, “General Hospital” won five Daytime Emmy Awards including the marquee Outstanding Drama Series, marking the show’s 15th win for this honor as well as the record for most wins in the category, a truly incredible fete and testament to the impact and resonance that the series has had with viewers to this day.

“General Hospital” stars Genie Francis, Maurice Benard, Finola Hughes, Kristina Wagner, Nancy Lee Grahn, Rebecca Herbst, Kelly Monaco, Laura Wright, Kirsten Storms, Dominic Zamprogna, Maura West, Chad Duell, Roger Howarth, Donnell Turner, Michael Easton, Eden McCoy, Cynthia Watros, Katelyn MacMullen, Sofia Mattsson, Amanda Setton, Brook Kerr, Nicholas Chavez, Avery Kristen Pohl, Cameron Mathison, Charles Shaughnessy, Tajh Bellow, Tanisha Harper, Tabyana Ali, Robert Gossett, Josh Kelly, Gregory Harrison and Evan Hofer.

“General Hospital” was created by husband-and-wife soap writers, Frank and Doris Hursley. Frank Valentini is the executive producer and showrunner. Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor are co-head writers. The series is produced by ABC.

ABC's Emmy® Award-winning daytime drama, "General Hospital," is both the longest-running scripted drama and the longest-running American soap opera currently in production. One of four remaining daytime dramas, "General Hospital" holds the record for the most Outstanding Daytime Drama award wins, taking home the prestigious Emmy Award a record 15 times. Filmed in Hollywood, California, the show aired its 15,000th episode on June 22, 2022.

“GH” continues its tradition of passion, intrigue and adventure that has depicted the ongoing lives of the diverse and evolving citizens of the fictional town of Port Charles set in upstate New York. The glamour and excitement of those who have come to find their destinies in this familiar seaport town intertwine with the lives, loves and fortunes of beloved, well-known faces. As always, love, danger and mind-blowing plot twists abound on “GH” with contemporary storylines and unforgettable characters.

“General Hospital” is known for elevating awareness for numerous health and social issues, often ahead of its time, in conjunction with storylines including HIV/AIDS; tolerance and understanding for the gay, lesbian and transgender community; bipolar disorder, spousal abuse, sexual assault, workplace sexual harassment in the #MeToo era, gentrification, war refugees, voting rights and voter suppression, the fight for civil rights and against environmental racism, drug and alcohol addiction; breast cancer awareness; surrogacy and adoption; organ donations, autism and Alzheimer’s-related stories are all topics “GH” has trailblazed.

Many actors got their start on “General Hospital” including Demi Moore, John Stamos, Jack Wagner, Mark Hamill, Rick Springfield, Ricky Martin, Amber Tamblin, Emma Samms, Kimberly McCullough, Jonathan Jackson and Richard Dean Anderson.

"General Hospital" was created by husband-and-wife soap writers, Frank and Doris Hursley, and premiered on April 1, 1963. In 1978, Gloria Monty was brought in as executive producer and is credited with the creation of the first super-couple, Luke and Laura Spencer. Their 1981 wedding brought in 30 million viewers and remains the highest-rated hour in American soap opera history. Frank Valentini serves as "GH"'s current executive producer. Chris Van Etten and Dan O'Connor are the show's co-head writers.

“General Hospital” airs weekdays on ABC (check local listings).

